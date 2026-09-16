ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Complainant Gets Final Chance To Argue, Next Hearing On Sept 21

Sultanpur: A court here on Wednesday gave the complainant in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a final opportunity to present arguments, fixing September 21 for the next hearing with a warning against further delay. The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against the then Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru in 2018.

The hearing before the MP/MLA special court was deferred after Santosh Kumar Pandey, appearing for complainant and local BJP politician Vijay Mishra, sought more time to prepare his arguments, citing his engagement in a religious event.

Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla said Special Magistrate Shubham Verma granted Pandey the final opportunity to argue, with a warning. Mishra, a former chairman of a district cooperative bank, had filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018. The court had summoned Gandhi to appear in the case on November 27, 2023.

After he failed to appear, a warrant was issued. Gandhi subsequently appeared before the court on February 20, 2024, and was granted bail after furnishing two sureties of Rs 25,000 and Rs 24,000. His statement was recorded in the case on July 26, 2024.