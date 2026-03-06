'What We're Witnessing Is Not Policy But A Result Of Exploitation Of Compromised Individual': Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's statement comes after US allowed a waiver to India to purchase Russian oil amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said India’s foreign policy is a "result of the exploitation of a compromised individual".
This comes after the United States issued a 30-day waiver to allow India to purchase Russian oil amid shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz during the West Asia crisis, which has badly hit the crude oil-supplying Gulf countries.
Slamming the Central government over the present foreign policy, Gandhi said it should emerge from collective will of the citizens and rooted in the country's history, geography and spiritual ethos. He also shared a video of his speech in the Parliament on February 11, where he had warned about India's energy security being compromised. "The US will tell us who we can or cannot buy oil from - If it's Russia or Iran, the US will decide. But our Prime Minister will not decide...," he had said in the House.
"India’s foreign policy emerges from the collective will of our people. It should be rooted in our history, our geography, and our spiritual ethos based on Satya and Ahimsa. What we are witnessing today is not policy. It is the result of the exploitation of a compromised individual," Gandhi wrote on his X handle.
Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on X that the department has issued a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to buy Russian oil. "President Trump’s energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded," he wrote.
"To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea," his post read.
Bessent further said, "India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of U.S. oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran’s attempt to take global energy hostage."
On Thursday, Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the sinking of Iranian warship saying India has a "compromised PM" who has "surrendered our strategic autonomy". On the other hand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the current government for destroying India's foreign policy built by successive governments over last seven decades.
