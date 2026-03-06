ETV Bharat / bharat

'What We're Witnessing Is Not Policy But A Result Of Exploitation Of Compromised Individual': Rahul Gandhi

File photo of Rahul Gandhi ( Sansad TV )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said India’s foreign policy is a "result of the exploitation of a compromised individual". This comes after the United States issued a 30-day waiver to allow India to purchase Russian oil amid shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz during the West Asia crisis, which has badly hit the crude oil-supplying Gulf countries. Slamming the Central government over the present foreign policy, Gandhi said it should emerge from collective will of the citizens and rooted in the country's history, geography and spiritual ethos. He also shared a video of his speech in the Parliament on February 11, where he had warned about India's energy security being compromised. "The US will tell us who we can or cannot buy oil from - If it's Russia or Iran, the US will decide. But our Prime Minister will not decide...," he had said in the House.