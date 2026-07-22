ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rahul Gandhi, Congress Using Students As Political Tools,' Says Pradhan As NEET Protest Intensifies

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has lambasted Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for allegedly using students as "political tools" during the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak.

The minister's remarks came late on Tuesday night, hours after Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders, staged a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the minister's resignation.

"LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi and INC (Indian National Congress) continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament," Pradhan said in a post on X.

He added that LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders chose to stage a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols.

The minister further said that even after the Government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. "Their objective was never solutions for students; it was disruption for political headlines," Pradhan remarked.