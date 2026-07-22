'Rahul Gandhi, Congress Using Students As Political Tools,' Says Pradhan As NEET Protest Intensifies
"For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened," said Dharmendra Pradhan.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:53 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has lambasted Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for allegedly using students as "political tools" during the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak.
The minister's remarks came late on Tuesday night, hours after Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders, staged a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the minister's resignation.
"LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi and INC (Indian National Congress) continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament," Pradhan said in a post on X.
LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 21, 2026
Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia chose to stage a dharna outside the Hon'ble Prime Minister's residence , causing…
He added that LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders chose to stage a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols.
The minister further said that even after the Government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. "Their objective was never solutions for students; it was disruption for political headlines," Pradhan remarked.
He stated that for Rahul Gandhi, the issue is not about students but about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion had been opened. "Our Government remains 100 percent committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House," he said.
The Education Minister further remarked that the students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. "They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption. We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our Government remains committed to delivering," he said.
Tuesday afternoon, Opposition leaders intensified their protest over the NEET paper leak issue, with Rahul Gandhi leading the sit-in near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence while several senior leaders extended support to protesting students at Jantar Mantar.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders staged a protest outside the PM's residence, demanding a thorough probe into the NEET-UG paper leak and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation..
The protest continued for nearly three-and-a-half hours before Delhi Police detained Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders and took them away in buses. Rahul was later released from Chhatrasal Stadium, while Priyanka was released from Mandir Marg police station.
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