Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Event In Indore Postponed To Sept 19 After Stadium Nod Denied: Congress
'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is a student-dialogue campaign launched by the Congress, under which programmes are being organised in various cities across the country.
By PTI
Published : September 2, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Indore: The Congress on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore, earlier planned to be held on September 12, has been postponed to September 19 due to the state government's denial of permission to use a city-based stadium as the programme venue.
State Congress president Jitu Patwari made this announcement during a meeting held to take stock of the preparations for the event. He said that the state government denied permission to hold the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, due to which the event will now be held on September 19 instead of September 12.
The party will now find a new venue for the event and make preparations accordingly. Earlier, Patwari wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav requesting him to make the stadium available for the September 12 event.
In the letter, he said that Rahul Gandhi's programme is not a typical political event, but a public dialogue focused on important issues such as the country's future, the dreams of youth, the right to education, and the security of the education system. Nehru Stadium falls under the jurisdiction of the Indore Municipal Corporation.
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that the Madhya Pradesh High Court has clearly stated that only sports activities or state-level government programmes can be permitted at the stadium. City Congress President Chintu Choukse warned of holding a protest if permission for Gandhi's programme at Nehru Stadium was not granted.
The Congress is trying to mobilise 50,000 students from Indore and surrounding areas for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme.
'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is a student-dialogue campaign launched by the Congress, under which programmes are being organised in various cities across the country.
Through this campaign, the Opposition party is attempting to corner the ruling BJP on issues such as exam question paper leaks, costly education, irregularities in government recruitment and unemployment. Over the last three months, the party organised the event in Kota (Rajasthan), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) and Pune (Maharashtra).
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