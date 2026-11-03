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'Pick Any Stage, Any Venue And Debate': Rahul Gandhi Renews Challenge To PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi extends Diwali greetings to PM Modi while questioning him over India-US trade deal, Adani case and Epstein controversy.

'Pick Any Stage, Any Venue And Debate': Rahul Gandhi Renews Challenge To PM Modi
File photo of Rahul Gandhi (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST

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Updated : November 3, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate on "foreign links", stressing that various other issues, including India-US trade deal, Adani case and Epstein controversy, need to be debated, saying the discussion can be held at any venue in the presence of the media and the country's youth.

"Let the truth come out. Let everything be crystal clear. You make allegations against me, don’t you? Come forward. Everything will become clear," said Gandhi in a video shared on his X handle.

In the 1:51 minute video, Gandhi said, "Twenty four hours have passed, I challenged you, you say that the Opposition is anti-national. Pick any stage, any venue and debate me. Who is the anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what kind of connections are they? Do it as soon as possible—don't be afraid. We'll both be there, the media will be there, the youth of the country will be there, there'll be a table, you'll sit on one side, I'll sit on the other. Whoever you want to appoint as judge, go ahead. Put Mohan Bhagwat ji (RSS chief) in the chair, come on. And then we'll debate".

Listing the issues on which he wanted discussion, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said there are questions on financial system and structure, circumstances surrounding the US deal, the Adani case and the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

"There are so many things like that on which we'll have an open discussion. Come on, don't be afraid. Separate the milk from the water", he said.

On the US deal, Gandhi asked what and why it happened and the speed at which it was concluded. He asked why PM Modi did it alone and the reason behind not informing the Cabinet.

The Congress MP further asked why PM Modi, who has filed 45 cases against him, has still not filed any case over his comments on alleged foreign connections and challenged the PM to initiate proceedings. "You make allegations against me, don't you? Come on, everything will be cleared up. On other matters, you've slapped me with defamation cases, maybe 45 defamation cases against me. But on this debate issue, on foreign connections, you're not filing defamation. Go ahead, file one, we'll discuss that openly too. Let's discuss all of this, come on," he said.

Gandhi concluded by extending his Diwali greetings to PM Modi.

Earlier on Monday, Gandhi had challenged PM Modi to an open debate, alleging that he became the Prime Minister and continues his post with "foreign help". He alleged that the financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners.

Prior to this PM Modi had accused the Opposition of taking foreign help to destabilise the country.

Last Updated : November 3, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST

TAGGED:

RAHUL MODI OPEN DEBATE
NARENDRA MODI
RAHUL GANDHI
INDIA US DEAL
EPSTEIN

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