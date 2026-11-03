ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pick Any Stage, Any Venue And Debate': Rahul Gandhi Renews Challenge To PM Modi

File photo of Rahul Gandhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate on "foreign links", stressing that various other issues, including India-US trade deal, Adani case and Epstein controversy, need to be debated, saying the discussion can be held at any venue in the presence of the media and the country's youth.

"Let the truth come out. Let everything be crystal clear. You make allegations against me, don’t you? Come forward. Everything will become clear," said Gandhi in a video shared on his X handle.

In the 1:51 minute video, Gandhi said, "Twenty four hours have passed, I challenged you, you say that the Opposition is anti-national. Pick any stage, any venue and debate me. Who is the anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what kind of connections are they? Do it as soon as possible—don't be afraid. We'll both be there, the media will be there, the youth of the country will be there, there'll be a table, you'll sit on one side, I'll sit on the other. Whoever you want to appoint as judge, go ahead. Put Mohan Bhagwat ji (RSS chief) in the chair, come on. And then we'll debate". Listing the issues on which he wanted discussion, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said there are questions on financial system and structure, circumstances surrounding the US deal, the Adani case and the Jeffrey Epstein controversy. "There are so many things like that on which we'll have an open discussion. Come on, don't be afraid. Separate the milk from the water", he said.