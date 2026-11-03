'Pick Any Stage, Any Venue And Debate': Rahul Gandhi Renews Challenge To PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi extends Diwali greetings to PM Modi while questioning him over India-US trade deal, Adani case and Epstein controversy.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST|
Updated : November 3, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate on "foreign links", stressing that various other issues, including India-US trade deal, Adani case and Epstein controversy, need to be debated, saying the discussion can be held at any venue in the presence of the media and the country's youth.
"Let the truth come out. Let everything be crystal clear. You make allegations against me, don’t you? Come forward. Everything will become clear," said Gandhi in a video shared on his X handle.
24 घंटे हो गए मोदी जी। मैंने आपको चैलेंज दिया है। आप कहते हो कि opposition देशद्रोही है। किसी भी स्टेज पे आप जगह चुनिए, डिबेट कीजिए मेरे साथ। देशद्रोही कौन है? विदेशी फोर्सेस का कनेक्शन किसका है? और किस प्रकार का कनेक्शन है? जल्दी से जल्दी कीजिए, डरिए मत। दोनों मिलेंगे, मीडिया होगी, देश के युवा होंगे, टेबल होगी, एक साइड आप बैठोगे, एक साइड मैं बैठूंगा। जिसको आप जज बनाना चाहते हो, बना दो। मोहन भागवत जी को बिठा दो, चलो। और फिर डिबेट करते हैं। सवाल उठेंगे फाइनेंशियल सिस्टम पर, फाइनेंशियल स्ट्रक्चर पर, US डील कैसे हुई, क्यों हुई, इतनी जल्दी क्यों हुई, सिर्फ आपने क्यों की, कैबिनेट को क्यों नहीं बताया, अडानी का केस बंद क्यों हुआ, Epstein - ऐसी बहुत सारी चीजें हैं जिसपे खुलकर डिस्कशन होगा। आ जाइए, डरिए मत। दूध का दूध, पानी का पानी कीजिए। आप एलिगेशन लगाते हैं ना मेरे ऊपर, आ जाइए, सब साफ हो जाएगा। बाकी चीजों पे आपने defamation केस लगा रखा है, शायद 45 defamation केस मेरे ऊपर हैं। मगर इस डिबेट मामले पे, foreign कनेक्शन पे आप defamation नहीं लगा रहे हो। लगाइए ना, वहाँ भी डिस्कस करेंगे, खुल के। ये सब डिस्कस करते हैं, आइए। हैप्पी दिवाली, मोदी जी। It’s been 24 hours since I challenged you, Modi ji. You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let’s do this as soon as possible. Daro mat! We’ll both be there. The media will be there. The youth of this country will be there. There will be a table. You’ll sit on one side, I’ll sit on the other. You can appoint whoever you want as the judge. You can even make Mohan Bhagwat ji the judge. There will be questions about the financial system, the financial structure, how the US deal happened, why it happened and why so quickly, why you made the deal alone and didn’t inform the Cabinet, why the Adani case was closed, Epstein - and many other issues. We’ll discuss all of them openly. Let the truth come out. Let everything be crystal clear. You make allegations against me, don’t you? Come forward. Everything will become clear. You’ve filed defamation cases against me over other matters. I think there are around 45 defamation cases against me. But on this issue of the debate, on the question of foreign connections, you haven’t filed a defamation case. Go ahead, file one. We’ll discuss that openly too. Happy Diwali, Modi ji.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 3, 2026
In the 1:51 minute video, Gandhi said, "Twenty four hours have passed, I challenged you, you say that the Opposition is anti-national. Pick any stage, any venue and debate me. Who is the anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what kind of connections are they? Do it as soon as possible—don't be afraid. We'll both be there, the media will be there, the youth of the country will be there, there'll be a table, you'll sit on one side, I'll sit on the other. Whoever you want to appoint as judge, go ahead. Put Mohan Bhagwat ji (RSS chief) in the chair, come on. And then we'll debate".
Listing the issues on which he wanted discussion, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said there are questions on financial system and structure, circumstances surrounding the US deal, the Adani case and the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.
"There are so many things like that on which we'll have an open discussion. Come on, don't be afraid. Separate the milk from the water", he said.
On the US deal, Gandhi asked what and why it happened and the speed at which it was concluded. He asked why PM Modi did it alone and the reason behind not informing the Cabinet.
The Congress MP further asked why PM Modi, who has filed 45 cases against him, has still not filed any case over his comments on alleged foreign connections and challenged the PM to initiate proceedings. "You make allegations against me, don't you? Come on, everything will be cleared up. On other matters, you've slapped me with defamation cases, maybe 45 defamation cases against me. But on this debate issue, on foreign connections, you're not filing defamation. Go ahead, file one, we'll discuss that openly too. Let's discuss all of this, come on," he said.
Gandhi concluded by extending his Diwali greetings to PM Modi.
Earlier on Monday, Gandhi had challenged PM Modi to an open debate, alleging that he became the Prime Minister and continues his post with "foreign help". He alleged that the financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners.
Prior to this PM Modi had accused the Opposition of taking foreign help to destabilise the country.