Rahul Gandhi Building 'Anti-India' Narrative Through Foreign-Based Social Media Accounts: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday alleged that social media accounts based in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries are building an anti-India narrative at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and the Left eco-system, claiming that even the X account of the Congress head of media department, Pawan Khera, is based in the US.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra displayed various X accounts that he alleged were created from abroad, demonstrating social media campaigns against the Election Commission, the BJP-RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues, including the Congress' allegations of 'vote chori'.

There was no immediate response from Congress regarding these allegations. "Since 2014, the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, his social media and advisory team, and well-known faces from the Left have been leaving no stone unturned to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India," Patra said.

"For this, they have not refrained from even taking help from foreign forces," he alleged. He further accused the Congress of having created their accounts on X in various countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and the US to build a "narrative" in India against the BJP-RSS and the Modi government.