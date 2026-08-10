Rahul Gandhi Behaving Irresponsibly, Deliberately Disrupting Parliament: Nadda
Nadda accused Gandhi of misleading people by making baseless claims that shots were fired at the student protesters during Parliament march on July 20.
By PTI
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday came down heavily on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of deliberately disrupting Parliament for the last 15 days and misleading the country. Nadda said that the government agreed to discuss the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament, accepting Gandhi’s demand, but the Congress leader kept on changing the goalposts.
“Gandhi was demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the Jantar Mantar protest. When the home minister agreed to his demand, the Congress leader changed his goalpost and started demanding a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donation,” the senior BJP president said.
“Why are they running away from the discussion? I want to state clearly: Rahul Gandhi, do not run away from the discussion. We are ready. We are prepared to discuss every issue inside the House. Do not run away,” Nadda told reporters here.
“It appears that his intention is to prevent the House from functioning. He does not want the House to function. That is why he has been disrupting the proceedings for the past 15 days,” the former BJP president added.
Nadda accused Gandhi of behaving irresponsibly and playing negative politics. “I vehemently condemn it,” the senior BJP leader said. “I challenge Rahul Gandhi: come to the House; we are ready for a discussion. And let me tell you, you will receive a fitting reply," he added.
Nadda also accused Gandhi of misleading people by making baseless claims that shots were fired at the student protesters during their march to Parliament on July 20. "Do not spread misinformation. No shots were fired at Jantar Mantar, nor was any order given to open fire there," he said.
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