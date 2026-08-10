ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Behaving Irresponsibly, Deliberately Disrupting Parliament: Nadda

New Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday came down heavily on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of deliberately disrupting Parliament for the last 15 days and misleading the country. Nadda said that the government agreed to discuss the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament, accepting Gandhi’s demand, but the Congress leader kept on changing the goalposts.

“Gandhi was demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the Jantar Mantar protest. When the home minister agreed to his demand, the Congress leader changed his goalpost and started demanding a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donation,” the senior BJP president said.

“Why are they running away from the discussion? I want to state clearly: Rahul Gandhi, do not run away from the discussion. We are ready. We are prepared to discuss every issue inside the House. Do not run away,” Nadda told reporters here.