ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Attacks PM For Appointing 'Defender of Rapists', 'Filthy Man' as Education Minister

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described Pralhad Joshi as a "defender of rapists" and a "filthy man" as he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing such a person as the country's education minister.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said the prime minister could have chosen anyone in his cabinet as the education minister, but it is strange he chose a person who "protects rapists".

"The Education Minister of India - who, after all these young people were protesting about the education system and so many young girls were protesting and were beaten and thrashed, the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the most filthy type of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection. That is the Education Minister of India today," Gandhi told reporters.

"It is strange. It's a strange reaction from the prime minister. There are so many people in his Cabinet; he could have chosen any one of them. But he chooses a person who protects rapists. It's quite amazing," he also said.