ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Epstein-Puri Photo, Rakes Up National Security Issue

Rahul Gandhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS on Wednesday, citing foreign policy, national security, and international revelations.

Following recent revelations and political events, Gandhi linked the visit to Mumbai of Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, and photographs released by the United States Department of Justice depicting Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Gandhi asked whether foreign powers were exerting strategic pressure on ruling party politicians and leaders.

In a post on X, Rahul questioned, “Rubio goes to Mumbai. The US DOJ releases a picture of Epstein and Puri. Dear BJP and RSS workers, which anti-national traitor do you think they're blackmailing?” Opposition leader's remarks have emerged amid discussions within Parliament about strategic autonomy of India. Previously, the leaders of Congress had accused foreign pressure on domestic policy decisions in matters of importing energy and signing trade deals.