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Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Epstein-Puri Photo, Rakes Up National Security Issue

The timing of secretary Rubio's visit and the DOJ disclosure has been pointed out by Congress as proof of potential geopolitical influence.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Epstein-Puri Photo, Rakes Up National Security Issue
Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 21, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST

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Updated : October 21, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS on Wednesday, citing foreign policy, national security, and international revelations.

Following recent revelations and political events, Gandhi linked the visit to Mumbai of Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, and photographs released by the United States Department of Justice depicting Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Gandhi asked whether foreign powers were exerting strategic pressure on ruling party politicians and leaders.

In a post on X, Rahul questioned, “Rubio goes to Mumbai. The US DOJ releases a picture of Epstein and Puri. Dear BJP and RSS workers, which anti-national traitor do you think they're blackmailing?”

Opposition leader's remarks have emerged amid discussions within Parliament about strategic autonomy of India. Previously, the leaders of Congress had accused foreign pressure on domestic policy decisions in matters of importing energy and signing trade deals.

The timing of Secretary Rubio's visit and the DOJ disclosure has been pointed out by Congress as proof of potential geopolitical influence. Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had explained his background in light of the disclosure and stated that no meeting or participation in an event where Epstein was involved took place during his diplomatic career in an official capacity.

BJP has been consistently rejecting the allegations of the opposition as politically motivated and unfounded. The most recent comments reflect an intensification of the efforts being made by the Congress Party to question the government on its track record of foreign policy and to refocus the “nationalist” political rhetoric towards the government’s side.

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  1. 'Regime Change Will Happen...': Oppn Leaders Target Hardeep Puri Over Alleged Meeting With Epstein
Last Updated : October 21, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST

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RAHUL RAISES NATIONAL SECURITY
RAHUL ON EPSTEIN PURI PHOTO

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