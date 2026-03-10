ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Architect, Designer Of AI Summit Protest; Wants To Defame India: BJP

Rahul Gandhi. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the "architect and designer" of protests meant to "embarrass" the country during the recently held World AI Summit and accused him of attempting to demean and defame India. Addressing a press conference here, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra referred to the protest by Youth Congress members during the international conference in Delhi and alleged it was part of a planned effort. "At that time, we had said very clearly that it was a 'topless, brainless and shameless protest by the Congress party'," he said, claiming that the demonstration was not spontaneous but a "well-designed act". "This was not a coincidence but an experiment. We had said even then that the architect and designer of this act was Rahul Gandhi himself, and that the design was prepared at his residence," the BJP leader alleged. Referring to Gandhi's remarks about the AI Summit during a party meeting on Monday, he claimed the Congress leader had effectively admitted his responsibility.