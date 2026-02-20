Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court In 2018 Defamation Case; Next Hearing On March 9
Rahul Gandhi recorded his statement before an MP-MLA court in Sultanpur in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Sultanpur: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, appeared before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Friday in connection with a 2018 defamation case linked to his alleged remarks against Union Minister Amit Shah.
Gandhi reached the court around 10.40 AM and recorded his statement. He left the premises at about 11.15 AM after completing the formalities. The court had fixed March 9, 2026, as the next date of hearing. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Raebareli, has been asked to present evidence in his defence, his advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla said.
As Gandhi came out of the court, Congress supporters gathered outside and raised slogans in his support. He smiled and waved at the crowd before leaving. After the hearing, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said Rahul Gandhi would travel to Lucknow and then fly back to Delhi.
Security was tightened in and around the court premises ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers, and a dog squad conducted searches inside the civil court complex. Every visitor entering the premises was closely monitored.
The case dates back to 2018 when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi. He alleged that during the Karnataka Assembly elections that year, Rahul Gandhi made derogatory remarks against Amit Shah, the then-BJP president.
The trial has been ongoing for nearly five years. In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Rahul Gandhi for not appearing before the court. He later surrendered in February 2024 and was granted bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. On July 26, 2024, Rahul Gandhi recorded his earlier statement, claiming innocence and calling the case a political conspiracy.
