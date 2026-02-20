ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court In 2018 Defamation Case; Next Hearing On March 9

Sultanpur: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, appeared before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Friday in connection with a 2018 defamation case linked to his alleged remarks against Union Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi reached the court around 10.40 AM and recorded his statement. He left the premises at about 11.15 AM after completing the formalities. The court had fixed March 9, 2026, as the next date of hearing. Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Raebareli, has been asked to present evidence in his defence, his advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla said.

As Gandhi came out of the court, Congress supporters gathered outside and raised slogans in his support. He smiled and waved at the crowd before leaving. After the hearing, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said Rahul Gandhi would travel to Lucknow and then fly back to Delhi.