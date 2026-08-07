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Rahul Gandhi Announces Prayagraj Visit On Aug 8 To Address Students' Concerns Over 'Paper Leaks, Recruitments'

Responding to the concerns, Gandhi said he is heading to Prayagraj, describing it as the city where the most young people in the country prepare.

"Rahul Sir, aap Prayagraj aa rahe ho na..hum students ki literally koi nahi sunn raha (Rahul sir, you are coming to Prayagraj, right? Literally, no one is listening to us students)," the student ask during the session started by Gandhi for students and GenZs.

Gandhi announced his visit to the city when a student, during an "Ask-Me-Anything" session, asked him whether he is coming to Prayagraj, citing that no one is listening to the students.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday (August 8) to speak to students amid growing concerns over paper leaks, stalled recruitments and delays in competitive examinations.

"Every student here knows that the system has turned dishonest," Gandhi said, adding that there is no shortage of hard work among students but that the system is failing to reward their efforts.

He also pointed to paper leaks, stalled recruitments, years of waiting and the lack of accountability as some of the major problems facing students.

Further, Rahul Gandhi referred to student protests in Kota, Dehradun and Delhi. He said students in Kota had raised their voices, similar voices were heard in Dehradun, while students in Delhi were beaten with batons for asking questions. He also claimed that a minister eventually had to step down.

"One thing is clear: every student here knows that the system has turned dishonest. There's no shortfall in your hard work - the fault lies in the intent of that system which doesn't reward your efforts. Paper leaks, stalled recruitments, years of waiting, and no one held accountable. In Kota, students spoke up; in Dehradun, voices rose again; and in Delhi, these very kids were beaten with batons - just for asking questions. In the end, a minister had to step down," he said.

"This government bends only when voices rise together," Gandhi added.

He invited students to join him in Prayagraj on August 8 at 5 PM at KP Ground, saying he would speak about the issues facing students.