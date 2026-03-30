ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Enter Assam Poll Campaign On April 1, 2

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will enter the key Assam contest early next month to seek support for the Congress nominees in the BJP-ruled northeastern state. All 126 assembly seats will have polling on April 9, and the results will be out on May 4.

The campaign will end on the evening of April 7 as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) rules. Congress insiders said the party campaign will get a boost with the visit of Priyanka Gandhi on April 1, followed by Rahul Gandhi on April 2, and will peak over the next few days.

The Congress has been in the opposition in Assam since 2016 and is banking on the anti-incumbency against the BJP led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who poached two senior leaders of the grand old party days before the key contest. They were former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah and former Nagaon Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi.

The Congress managers played down the exit of the two senior leaders, saying they had been exposed among the voters and their leaving would have no impact on the grand old party's prospects, which had been claiming that the voters of Assam wanted to see change in the 2026 assembly elections.

"The visit of our top leaders will boost the ongoing campaign. Our rallies are getting a good crowd, and we hope to convert them into votes. The people are fed up with the BJP. There is frustration among the voters over corruption, unfulfilled promises and rising unemployment, and they want to bring a change this time," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

Besides the unkept promises, the Congress managers are also miffed over the BJP leaders flagging the issue of outsiders, saying they will drive them out if voted to power for a third term.

"That is not even a poll issue. The BJP is flagging the issue of outsiders just to deflect public attention and polarise the voters. They have been in power in the state since 2016 and in the Centre since 2014. Why did they not address the issue all these years? Instead of addressing the concerns of the voters, the government continues to evade accountability," said Chauhan.