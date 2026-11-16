Rahul Gandhi Moves SC To Serve 48 Interrogatories On ECI Over SIR
The plea asked to answer questions on the decision-making process in the nationwide SIR of electoral rolls.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 16, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST|
Updated : November 16, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking to subject the Election Commission's nationwide voter-roll revision exercise to detailed judicial scrutiny, asking the poll body to answer a series of interrogatories on its decision-making process.
The application raises questions over whether the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was authorised by the Election Commission as a collective body or driven solely by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while also seeking answers on alleged voter exclusions and modifications to the poll panel's online registration systems.
Gandhi and others, in the application filed in the pending petition, sought sworn responses from the deputy election commissioner who filed the poll panel's counter-affidavit on specific issues concerning the authorisation of SIR, alleged exclusion of voters and changes made to the commission's online electoral registration systems. They have sought permission to serve 48 interrogatories on the poll panel's top officials.
Last month, in its counter-affidavit and supplementary affidavit in November, the poll panel contended that the SIR orders were issued following unanimous decisions of the three-member body.
The petitioners argued that the ECI has produced no file records, meeting minutes, or dates to support its claim, pointing out that an August 2025 RTI response stated that no decision had been taken to launch a nationwide SIR. To resolve these disputes, the applicants have sought the court's permission to serve targeted interrogatories on the ECI across ten key areas.
The plea questioned whether decisions concerning the nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) were actually taken by the Election Commission as a collective body or whether CEC Gyanesh Kumar exercised the EC's powers without the knowledge, approval or concurrence of the other Election Commissioners.
A post on X by Congress said: “INDIA Alliance leaders have now sought the Supreme Court’s nod for an interrogatory to the ECI, including the CEC and two Election Commissioners personally, and the Director General of IT for the huge lapses in SIR which have paved the way for Vote Chori. A list of 48 questions that Election Commissioners of India must answer has been submitted, some of which include:
- On how many decisions did the other two Election Commissioners disagree with the CEC?
- Who decided to conduct a nationwide SIR?
- Who decided to change Form 6?
- Who decided to centralise ERONET and ECINET and centrally control access to voter rolls?”
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