ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Moves SC To Serve 48 Interrogatories On ECI Over SIR

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking to subject the Election Commission's nationwide voter-roll revision exercise to detailed judicial scrutiny, asking the poll body to answer a series of interrogatories on its decision-making process.

The application raises questions over whether the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was authorised by the Election Commission as a collective body or driven solely by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while also seeking answers on alleged voter exclusions and modifications to the poll panel's online registration systems.

Gandhi and others, in the application filed in the pending petition, sought sworn responses from the deputy election commissioner who filed the poll panel's counter-affidavit on specific issues concerning the authorisation of SIR, alleged exclusion of voters and changes made to the commission's online electoral registration systems. They have sought permission to serve 48 interrogatories on the poll panel's top officials.

Last month, in its counter-affidavit and supplementary affidavit in November, the poll panel contended that the SIR orders were issued following unanimous decisions of the three-member body.

The petitioners argued that the ECI has produced no file records, meeting minutes, or dates to support its claim, pointing out that an August 2025 RTI response stated that no decision had been taken to launch a nationwide SIR. To resolve these disputes, the applicants have sought the court's permission to serve targeted interrogatories on the ECI across ten key areas.