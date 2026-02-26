ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Alleges US Pressure On PM Over Trade Deal, Says Indian Farmers Being “Sacrificed”

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and others during the Karshaka Sangamam (Farmers’ Convention) at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, in Peravoor, Kannur district, in Kerala on Thursday, February 26, 2026. ( IANS )

Kannur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that US President Donald Trump had used the 'Epstein files' to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi into signing a trade deal that would “sacrifice” Indian farmers. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was speaking at a farmers’ convention in Peravoor, Kannur district.

He said the simple fact that farmers are the foundation of India is not understood by the government. He said lengthy lectures were delivered about IT and other sectors, but nothing could be built without strengthening the foundation.

“If you do not respect the foundation, nothing can be built. The person who builds the foundation does not have respect or protection. We eat food every day but do not remember who puts it on our table,” he said. Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister had signed a deal with the US President that was “like digging the foundation”.

“Indian farmers are small farmers with low levels of mechanisation. American farmers have massive farms and high levels of mechanisation. It is a criminal act to allow access to Indian agriculture markets for American farmers,” he said.

He claimed that no previous prime minister would have allowed American farmers to sell products such as soybeans, corn and fruits in India.

“It is going to destroy the foundation that we have built carefully. The whole Green and White Revolutions happened because we believed that we needed a foundation built in agriculture,” he said. Gandhi said the India-US deal had been stalled for four months due to disagreements over agriculture.

“The Indian government did not want to open agriculture to American companies. I checked with government officials multiple times. Nothing was moving, and the US President was threatening the Prime Minister,” he alleged.

He further claimed that he was not allowed to speak in Parliament after the President’s address because he intended to raise two issues that had trapped the Prime Minister of India.

“The first was about 3.5 million Epstein files that have not yet been released. Please understand they are held secret by the US government. These files have information about the Prime Minister of India,” he alleged.

The union government had rejected references to PM Modi in the latest Jeffrey Epstein case files, describing it as "little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal that deserves to be dismissed with the utmost contempt". Gandhi said the information released about Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani is targeted at the Prime Minister of India.