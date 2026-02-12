ETV Bharat / bharat

'Is Privilege Motion Today's Code Word': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Media Following BJP Directives

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday criticised the media for allegedly blindly following BJP directives, calling it a disservice to the country.

Speaking to the reporters outside Parliament, the Congress leader said, "Is that the code word for today? Tell me the code word in advance. Yesterday it was 'authenticate', and today it is 'privilege motion'." "You are not totally employed by the BJP. At least try to do a little bit of objective stuff, it gets really shameful... it's too much. You are responsible people. You are media people; you have a responsibility to be objective. You can't just take a word they give you... Every day, run your whole show on that. You are doing a disservice to this country," he said.