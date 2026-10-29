ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Again Urges Citizens, Students To Join November 1 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March'

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday appealed to citizens and student groups across political affiliations to join the "Chalo Delhi Ramlila March" on November 1, describing it as a movement to protect democracy and the Constitution and oppose alleged "vote theft".

In a video message shared on X, Rahul said the march was not tied to any single political party and was meant to represent the country's people. He urged those concerned about the state of democracy and constitutional rights to participate.

"Chalo Dilli Ramlila March, it is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, to save the Constitution. This is not a march of any one political party; it is a march of the soul of India," the Congress leader said.

Addressing those opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress leader urged them to join the demonstration.

"All the people who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come," he said.

He also sought to reassure participants worried about possible police action, urging them not to be intimidated by a crackdown.

"Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis. The BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us. We'll walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation," Rahul Gandhi added.

He added that the march belonged to the people and called on them to participate without fear.

"So there is no need to panic, it is the country's march, it is your march. You all come; together we will protect the Constitution and protect democracy," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.