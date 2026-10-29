Rahul Gandhi Again Urges Citizens, Students To Join November 1 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March'
The proposed demonstration will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where opposition leaders plan to gather supporters to voice concerns about electoral processes.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday appealed to citizens and student groups across political affiliations to join the "Chalo Delhi Ramlila March" on November 1, describing it as a movement to protect democracy and the Constitution and oppose alleged "vote theft".
In a video message shared on X, Rahul said the march was not tied to any single political party and was meant to represent the country's people. He urged those concerned about the state of democracy and constitutional rights to participate.
"Chalo Dilli Ramlila March, it is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, to save the Constitution. This is not a march of any one political party; it is a march of the soul of India," the Congress leader said.
नमस्कार,— Congress (@INCIndia) October 29, 2026
'चलो दिल्ली' रामलीला मार्च, लोकतंत्र को बचाने का, वोट चोरी को रोकने का, संविधान को बचाने का मार्च है।
यह किसी एक राजनीतिक पार्टी का मार्च नहीं - यह हिंदुस्तान की आत्मा का मार्च है।
सब लोग जो नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, ज्ञानेश कुमार से तंग हैं। सब लोग जो लोकतंत्र को बचाना… pic.twitter.com/7XWGf14XOr
Addressing those opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress leader urged them to join the demonstration.
"All the people who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come," he said.
He also sought to reassure participants worried about possible police action, urging them not to be intimidated by a crackdown.
"Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis. The BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us. We'll walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation," Rahul Gandhi added.
He added that the march belonged to the people and called on them to participate without fear.
"So there is no need to panic, it is the country's march, it is your march. You all come; together we will protect the Constitution and protect democracy," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.
The Congress leader also made a special appeal to student organisations, saying young people who believed their freedom of expression and ideas were under threat should join the protest, irrespective of their political affiliations.
"I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation, if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us," he said.
"It will be a fantastic march and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there," he added.
INDIA Bloc Plans Protest Over Electoral Roll Revision
The November 1 march and rally are part of the opposition INDIA bloc's campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The demonstration is scheduled to culminate at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, where the Opposition will hold a rally.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is hosting INDIA bloc MPs as opposition leaders prepare for a mock parliamentary proceeding on October 30. The proposed event aims to symbolically "impeach" Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities.
The mock proceeding will precede the November 1 march and rally, which the opposition has framed as a campaign against "vote chori" and in defence of democratic institutions.
Also Read: