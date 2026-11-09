ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Again Dares PM Modi For Debate Over 'Dimagi Naxals', 'Foreign Forces' Remarks

A file photo of Rahul Gandhi. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Reiterating his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "Dimagi Naxals" remark while addressing CRPF personnel on the occasion of Diwali, Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the jawans didn't buy his "lies" and asked him for a debate on who is a 'Dimagi Naxal' (anti-national) and who is controlled by foreign forces.

"Dear @crpfindia, your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies. My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place. ," he said in an X post.

He asserted that after the debate, PM Modi "won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again". His remarks came a day after PM Modi targeted political opponents, saying armed Maoists have been eliminated but "Dimagi Naxals" have infiltrated several political parties and organisations and are instigating people against the Constitution and democracy. "We must identify and defeat such elements and secure the country," Modi said on Sunday, while celebrating Diwali with security personnel at a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Bastar. In response, the Congress alleged that Prime Minister Modi is clearly distraught, disturbed and desperate, and his "jhola-picking-up time" is fast approaching.