ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Again Dares PM Modi For Debate Over 'Dimagi Naxals', 'Foreign Forces' Remarks

He said the faces of CRPF jawans showed that they didn't "buy the PM's lies", a day after Modi celebrated Diwali with them in Bastar.

A file photo of Rahul Gandhi.
A file photo of Rahul Gandhi. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Reiterating his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "Dimagi Naxals" remark while addressing CRPF personnel on the occasion of Diwali, Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the jawans didn't buy his "lies" and asked him for a debate on who is a 'Dimagi Naxal' (anti-national) and who is controlled by foreign forces.

"Dear @crpfindia, your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies. My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place. ," he said in an X post.

He asserted that after the debate, PM Modi "won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again".

His remarks came a day after PM Modi targeted political opponents, saying armed Maoists have been eliminated but "Dimagi Naxals" have infiltrated several political parties and organisations and are instigating people against the Constitution and democracy.

"We must identify and defeat such elements and secure the country," Modi said on Sunday, while celebrating Diwali with security personnel at a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Bastar.

In response, the Congress alleged that Prime Minister Modi is clearly distraught, disturbed and desperate, and his "jhola-picking-up time" is fast approaching.

In his Independence Day address in August, Modi had referred to 'Dimagi Naxals' as those with a Naxal mindset, saying the country succeeded in removing armed Naxalism, but its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence.

The opposition parties had accused Modi of using terms like "Dimagi Naxal" to intentionally brand and delegitimise democratic dissent.

The Congress MP has been repeatedly daring the PM to an open debate and has "guaranteed" that it would be proven in five minutes that Modi was a "traitor".

Scoffing at his challenge, BJP leaders have alleged that he has been running away from debates in Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that while Rahul Gandhi is asking the PM to choose the venue for a debate, there already exists one in Parliament and called on him to show "some seriousness and responsibility" as the LoP.

Also Read

  1. 'Identify And Defeat Dimagi Naxals For Country's Security': PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Troops In Bastar
  2. 'Notebandi' Devastated Economy, 'Votebandi' Destroying Polity: Cong Slams PM

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHI
PM NARENDRA MODI
DIMAGI NAXALS
FOREIGN FORCES
CRPF

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.