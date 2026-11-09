Rahul Gandhi Again Dares PM Modi For Debate Over 'Dimagi Naxals', 'Foreign Forces' Remarks
He said the faces of CRPF jawans showed that they didn't "buy the PM's lies", a day after Modi celebrated Diwali with them in Bastar.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Reiterating his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "Dimagi Naxals" remark while addressing CRPF personnel on the occasion of Diwali, Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the jawans didn't buy his "lies" and asked him for a debate on who is a 'Dimagi Naxal' (anti-national) and who is controlled by foreign forces.
"Dear @crpfindia, your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies. My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place. ," he said in an X post.
He asserted that after the debate, PM Modi "won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again".
His remarks came a day after PM Modi targeted political opponents, saying armed Maoists have been eliminated but "Dimagi Naxals" have infiltrated several political parties and organisations and are instigating people against the Constitution and democracy.
Dear @crpfindia, Your faces said it all: you didn't buy the PM's lies. He called us Naxals. My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place. My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again. प्रिय @crpfindia के जवानों, आपके चेहरों ने सब बता दिया - आपको प्रधानमंत्री के झूठ पर भरोसा नहीं। उन्होंने हमें नक्सली कहा। मेरी चुनौती क़ायम है। वो मुझसे बहस करें - देशद्रोही कौन है और विदेशी ताक़तों के इशारे पर कौन चल रहा है। कोई भी समय, किसी भी जगह। मेरी गारंटी: उस बहस के बाद प्रधानमंत्री में एक भी जवान के सामने खड़े होने की हिम्मत नहीं होगी।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 9, 2026
"We must identify and defeat such elements and secure the country," Modi said on Sunday, while celebrating Diwali with security personnel at a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh's Bastar.
In response, the Congress alleged that Prime Minister Modi is clearly distraught, disturbed and desperate, and his "jhola-picking-up time" is fast approaching.
In his Independence Day address in August, Modi had referred to 'Dimagi Naxals' as those with a Naxal mindset, saying the country succeeded in removing armed Naxalism, but its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence.
The opposition parties had accused Modi of using terms like "Dimagi Naxal" to intentionally brand and delegitimise democratic dissent.
The Congress MP has been repeatedly daring the PM to an open debate and has "guaranteed" that it would be proven in five minutes that Modi was a "traitor".
Scoffing at his challenge, BJP leaders have alleged that he has been running away from debates in Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that while Rahul Gandhi is asking the PM to choose the venue for a debate, there already exists one in Parliament and called on him to show "some seriousness and responsibility" as the LoP.
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