'PM Lacks Courage To Confront Donald Trump': Rahul Gandhi At Poll Rally In Nalanda
Rahul Gandhi urged the people to vote for the INDIA bloc, which works for farmers, labourers, dalits and the weaker sections.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
Nalanda: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks the courage to confront US President Donald Trump over America’s assertion that it stopped the India-Pakistan conflict. Addressing a poll rally in Nalanda, Gandhi alleged that Bihar has now become synonymous with paper leaks and poor health infrastructure.
“The US President has claimed several times that it was because of him, the conflict between India and Pakistan stopped. But, our PM does not dare to confront him,” the former Congress chief asserted.
Criticising Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments that “there is no land available in Bihar,” Gandhi alleged that "plots were given to an industrial house at throwaway prices" by the state government.
"The NDA formed government through 'vote chori' during the last Lok Sabha election... The NDA and the PM are hell bent on destroying the Constitution framed by Bhimrao Ambedkar," Gandhi claimed.
The Congress leader said that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, it will be a government of the farmers, labourers, dalits and the weaker sections, with representation from all the communities. "The world's best university will also come up in Nalanda if the INDIA bloc comes to power," Gandhi added.
Rahul also said that during the 1971 war, Indira Gandhi did not fear or bow before the United States, whereas Prime Minister Modi neither has a "vision" nor the "ability" to stand up to the US President Donald Trump.
"During the 1971 war in the Bangladesh struggle, America sent its aircraft and navy to intimidate and threaten India. Indira Gandhi, who was the Prime Minister, said We are not afraid of your navy, do what you must, we will do what we must," Gandhi said.
"Indira Gandhi was a woman, but she had more guts than this man. Narendra Modi is cowardly. He has neither a vision nor the ability to stand up to the President of America. I challenge him: if Narendra Modi has the courage, then at any meeting in Bihar, he should say that the President of America is lying and that he (PM Modi) did not bow to him and that he did not stop Operation Sindoor. He cannot do that," Rahul Gandhi said.
