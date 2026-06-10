ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee Hold Meeting

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Abhishek Banerjee and others leave after a session of the Lok Sabha, ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting here on Wednesday, amid efforts by the opposition INDIA bloc to strengthen coordination and maintain unity.

The meeting at 10 Janpath took place a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence and discussed ways to further consolidate the opposition alliance.

Sources said Wednesday's meeting between Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee is being seen as part of the ongoing engagement between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress following discussions at the INDIA bloc meeting held in Delhi earlier this week.