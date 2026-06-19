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Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: PM Modi, Congress Chief Kharge And Other Leaders Pray For His Good Health, Long Life

"The Congress party's tradition of inclusiveness, social justice, harmony and compassion finds expression in your public life and leadership. Through your tireless engagement with people and your courage in speaking truth to power, you have consistently championed the cause of the most vulnerable and marginalised," Kharge added.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also wished Gandhi on the occasion and praised his commitment to constitutional values and social justice. "Warm birthday wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi. Your dedication to the ideals of the Constitution and your uncompromising fight for the unheard voices have inspired millions," Kharge said in a post on X. He also wished Gandhi good health, happiness and a long life in service of the nation.

"Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders including Congress president and chief ministers of several states extended greetings to Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on his 56th birthday, and prayed for his good health and long life.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay called Rahul Gandhi as his "dear brother" and wished him good health and a long life. Vijay said Gandhi's efforts for the nation's progress, democratic values and public welfare are commendable. "You continue to raise your voice for the progress of our great nation India, for safeguarding democratic values, and for the welfare of people from all sections of society. I wish you good health, a long life, success in all your endeavors, and the ability to serve with distinction in public life," Vijay said in his message to Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy described Gandhi as an "ever inspiring leader" and said his commitment to democratic values, social justice and people's welfare continued to inspire many.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also extended greetings, saying Gandhi has consistently remained connected to the aspirations of youth, farmers, women and marginalised communities.

The Congress party, in its official message, described Rahul Gandhi as a leader committed to compassion and social change and said his fight against "injustice, inequality and misuse of power" has inspired millions.

Rahul Gandhi, currently the Congress MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, has been serving as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha since June 2024. He formally entered politics in 2004 when he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, which was previously represented by his father.

In September 2007, Rahul Gandhi was appointed General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), and soon he oversaw the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the party's youth and student wings. Later, in January 2013, he was elevated to the position of Vice-President of the Indian National Congress. Four years later, he assumed charge as President of the Congress party on December 16, 2017. During his tenure, he has led the party through several electoral contests and emerged as one of the principal opposition voices against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.