ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul’s Friends Skipped His Birthday Party After Indira Gandhi’s 1977 Poll Defeat: Sonia

New Delhi : Rahul Gandhi's seventh birthday turned into a sombre affair after all but one of his friends skipped the celebration in the wake of his grandmother, Indira Gandhi's, electoral defeat in 1977.

In her tell-all memoir, "Belonging: A Journey Of Love", Sonia Gandhi recalls the incident as a painful lesson in the fickleness of human relationships in the political sphere.

"On Rahul's birthday, June 19, we'd barely managed to settle into our new home (12, Willingdon Crescent), but I was determined to have a small celebration for him. He'd given me a list of friends to be invited, children who'd attended his previous birthday parties," she says.

Unlike today's elaborate "theme" birthday parties, they were simple affairs - a few decorations, a homemade cake, some snacks, and potato chips, favourites of both children and adults, Sonia Gandhi says.

"Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) had been eagerly helping me with the decorations and the preparation of the cake. She had climbed up a chair and, held up by her brother, was hanging up balloons on the verandah's doors. At every stage she would call out, 'Ma, look! Look -- how pretty'. Everything was soon ready: bunting and balloons, the table in the front verandah colourfully decorated," she recounts.

Sonia Gandhi also recalls how her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, had a collection of clay toys from Bengal fashioned to look like real insects, lizards, and flies and would keep them in a tin box, wrapped in cotton wool to prevent them from breaking.

"She asked me to have the box handy so she could, at an opportune moment, quietly pop some on the table or on one of the children's plates. That would invariably startle the guests and cause much amusement and laughter," she says.

As they waited for the guests, Rahul and Priyanka rushed to the table for a final inspection of the arrangements, Sonia Gandhi recalls in the HarperCollins India-published book released on Tuesday.

"Time passed. Rahul's best friend, Siddharth, arrived by himself. More time went by. I thought at first there might have been a miscommunication and got down to calling one parent after another. But the response was strangely evasive, and then it hit me: No other children were coming. Yes, things had indeed changed: A simple association between a seven-year-old and his classmates had been tainted by politics," she says.

Rahul was visibly hurt despite attempts by his grandmother and parents to cheer him up, Sonia Gandhi says, describing it as one of the early painful lessons he learnt about the fickleness of human relationships in the political sphere.