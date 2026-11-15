ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Defaming India At Intl Events, He Must Visit Villages And Not Abroad To Attain Power: Shah

Pune: Rahul Gandhi is defaming India, its democratic institutions and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development record at international conferences, but he should understand that "defaming India at international platforms will not help him come to power", Union Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

To gain power, Gandhi must stop going abroad and start visiting villages, Shah further said. Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the National Heavy Engineering Cooperative revival initiative in Pune, Shah said the Congress was expressing its frustration over repeated electoral defeats by targeting the country and its leadership at international platforms.

Taking a swipe at the Bharat Summit organised in Hyderabad on November 13-14 by the Congress-led Telangana government, Shah said promoters of left-wing ideology from across the country and abroad were invited.

"The Congress' prince (referring to Gandhi) also attended this conference named 'Bharat Summit', where he defamed India at the international level by putting forth anti-Indian thoughts. He should understand that defaming India at international platforms will not help him come to power," Shah said.

"If he aspires to return to power, he should stop travelling abroad and start visiting villages across India. Then, perhaps, he may have a chance," the Union Home and Cooperation minister asserted. Shah also appealed to Congress workers to question their leadership over its electoral performance, warning that continuing to follow the present political approach could keep the party out of power for another 30 years.

"Winning or losing elections depends on the performance of political parties and their leaders. The Congress got an opportunity to govern the country for 10 years (2004-14), but during its tenure, corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore took place. People eventually voted the party out of power and brought Narendra Modi to the Prime Minister's Office," Shah said.

The Modi government had maintained a corruption-free record over the last 12 years, with not even a minor allegation against the PM, Shah pointed out. Under the Modi government, the country has seen significant progress in agriculture, industrial development, space programme, startup ecosystem, railway modernisation, aviation infrastructure and education, he said.