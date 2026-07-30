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Rahul Bats For SC-Monitored Probe Into 'Brutalities' Against Students, Says Amit Shah's Absence 'Reeks Of Guilt'

"Students deserve justice. An independent SC-monitored high-powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said on X, referring to the crackdown on agitators by security forces during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament and on student demonstrators in other parts of the country.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also shared on X a video clip of police lathi-charging students.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday pushed for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged police excesses against students and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was "scared" of coming to Parliament to explain the "brutal violence" and that his absence "reeks of guilt".

In another post, Gandhi asked why Shah is "so scared" of coming to Parliament and explaining the brutal violence against students. "It reeks of guilt," he added.

Gandhi also on Wednesday demanded the sacking of Shah and the constitution of a Supreme Court-monitored probe into what he claimed was a "brutal attack" on protesting students and the use of pellet guns on them.

The former Congress president alleged that by ordering the "brutalities" on students, Shah was culpable and hence should be removed. He said that in case the minister did not know about the use of pellet guns on protesters, he was incompetent.

The BJP hit back, accusing Gandhi of telling a "bundle of lies and demanded he apologise for "misusing" the House by making "baseless" allegations.

Gandhi launched an attack on Shah in Lok Sabha while speaking on a debate on the bill seeking stricter punishment for paper leaks. He alleged that Shah was behind police excesses and firing on student protesters, triggering a massive uproar from the treasury benches inside and outside Parliament. The Speaker expunged many of Gandhi's remarks made in Lok Sabha, but the Congress leader repeated his charges outside Parliament.