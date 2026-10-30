ETV Bharat / bharat

IDBI Bank Disinvestment Row: 'Congress Used Banks, Financial Institutions As Personal Entities', Says Sitharaman

New Delhi: Amid the row over the divestment of IDBI Bank, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday took on the Congress, alleging they used banks and financial institutions as "personal entities" and pressured bank employees to extend loans at their whim, bypassing prudent lending norms.

She also cited several instances from the Congress-led government, including the removal of SBI chairman R K Talwar in 1976 under Indira Gandhi's rule after he allegedly refused to give in to political pressure to relax lending norms for a company linked to Sanjay Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed solidarity with the employees and questioned the government's decision to sell off the profitable public bank to a Canadian firm. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asserted that public banks are not assets to be sold off, they are tools to build the nation.

In a letter addressed to members of the IDBI bank family on Thursday, Gandhi said that in March last year, a group of employees of the bank came to meet him in Parliament House and asked him a simple question as to why the government is selling a bank that they had made profitable.

"I took that question to the Lok Sabha. I asked why a profitable public bank was being sold and how its employees and depositors would be protected. The government gave no reason. Now it has decided to sell IDBI Bank to Fairfax, a Canadian company," Gandhi said.

Noting that IDBI began as a pioneering development bank, he said the journey to a commercial bank has been difficult, but the employees have faced the challenges. "Seven years ago, IDBI was losing money. Last year, it earned a profit of over nine thousand crore rupees. That turnaround is your work," he said in his open letter to bank employees.

An institution built with public money belongs to the public, Gandhi asserted. Today, the government and LIC own 95 per cent of this bank. After the sale, they will own 34 per cent, he pointed out in the letter dated October 29. In 2003, the government promised Parliament that it would always hold at least 50 per cent of IDBI, he said.

"That promise may not be written into law, but a promise made to Parliament is a promise made to the people of India," Gandhi asserted. When IDBI is privately owned, reservation for SC, ST and OBC candidates will go with it, he said.

"Your service conditions, already weakened, will lose their last protection. The Congress has always believed in a strong public sector working alongside the private sector. Public banks are not assets to be sold off, they are tools to build the nation," Gandhi stressed.

"You asked me to stand with you. I stand with you in your fight today, and fully support all your legitimate demands. Stay together. Stay determined," the former Congress chief said. Tagging his letter on X on Friday, Gandhi said, "During Congress's time, IDBI was established to build the nation's industry. During Modi's time, first the bidding was seen, then the price was set."