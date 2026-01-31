Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Join Assam Congress Yatra For Change In February
The grand old party is banking on anti-incumbency of the BJP government and feedback from voters to take on the ruling NDA.
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Congress yatra that will be launched across poll-bound Assam in February to mobilise both the workers and the voters against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are our leaders. Obviously, they will join the state yatra in between," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi will lead the yatra, and the high command, along with other senior leaders, will join the march at different points as the grand old party flags its vision for a new state, including the various social welfare promises.
According to party insiders, though the Congress will not announce a Chief Ministerial face, the projection of Gaurav, the son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, as the face of the yatra will project his leadership, including his vision of a greater Assam.
"Greater Assam is the party’s vision for the state in which the issues of people are addressed and a positive agenda for development is shared with the voters. They have suffered due to corruption in the state government over the past 10 years, and that will be our main poll plank. We will shut down the liquor shops and instead open schools and colleges," said Chauhan.
“The BJP does not have a plan for the future and nothing to showcase as an achievement. Hence, we keep hearing about divisive issues like targeting of Muslims and the allegations of infiltrators. All this is to divert public attention," he said.
His comments came after the BJP alleged the state had around 64 lakh infiltrators who were upsetting demography in several districts. According to party insiders, while Rahul Gandhi is keeping an eye on the Assam campaign, Priyanka Gandhi will soon visit the state to screen candidates for the coming contest in which the Congress has forged a coalition of like-minded parties to take on the NDA.
Before that, senior observers Bhupesh Baghel and Bandhu Tirkey have been holding zone-wise meetings to charge up the workers for the coming contest. The yatra is likely to have a mix of cavalcades, foot marches and corner meetings to mobilise the voters with whom the party connected recently during a drive to gather inputs for the election manifesto.
"We are reaching out to the voters in many ways. First, five teams of senior leaders visited all 126 assembly seats to collect feedback on the manifesto. Then we have also held zone-wise worker meetings. The yatra in February will be another major outreach. The voters are keen for a change this time, and that is going to reflect in our campaign," former MP Ripun Bora told ETV Bharat.
One of the main themes of the grand old party’s yatra is going to be the rights of the natives. In the run-up to the elections, the state leaders have been running a campaign to flag the demands of the various native tribes, many of whom are keen to get the SC status.
"Our leader has always regarded the local pride and its symbols. The BJP created an unnecessary controversy over our leader Rahul Gandhi not wearing the Assamese Gamosa during a state dinner," said Chauhan.
"But our leader has always said that Assam is in his heart. Two years ago, when Rahul Gandhi was in state during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', the state government stopped him from visiting the sacred shrine of Srimanta Sankaradeva. He then protested on the road wearing the Gamosa. Recently, he visited the home of the late singer Zubin Garg and paid homage to the icon. The people see all this," he said.
The coming elections are going to be an uphill task for the Congress, which won only 29 of 126 assembly seats in 2021 against BJP's 60. The grand old party hopes to reverse the trend this time based on an aggressive campaign. Elections are likely in March-April 2026.
"The voters are making a comparison of the previous Congress rule and the last 10 years of the BJP. That is bringing the voters back to the Congress," said Bora, who had shifted to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) but returned to Congress.
Besides, the state unit is also busy protesting the Special Revision of voters list in Assam and has alleged that the exercise was a ploy between the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) for "vote theft".
