ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Join Assam Congress Yatra For Change In February

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Congress yatra that will be launched across poll-bound Assam in February to mobilise both the workers and the voters against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are our leaders. Obviously, they will join the state yatra in between," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi will lead the yatra, and the high command, along with other senior leaders, will join the march at different points as the grand old party flags its vision for a new state, including the various social welfare promises.

According to party insiders, though the Congress will not announce a Chief Ministerial face, the projection of Gaurav, the son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, as the face of the yatra will project his leadership, including his vision of a greater Assam.

"Greater Assam is the party’s vision for the state in which the issues of people are addressed and a positive agenda for development is shared with the voters. They have suffered due to corruption in the state government over the past 10 years, and that will be our main poll plank. We will shut down the liquor shops and instead open schools and colleges," said Chauhan.

“The BJP does not have a plan for the future and nothing to showcase as an achievement. Hence, we keep hearing about divisive issues like targeting of Muslims and the allegations of infiltrators. All this is to divert public attention," he said.

His comments came after the BJP alleged the state had around 64 lakh infiltrators who were upsetting demography in several districts. According to party insiders, while Rahul Gandhi is keeping an eye on the Assam campaign, Priyanka Gandhi will soon visit the state to screen candidates for the coming contest in which the Congress has forged a coalition of like-minded parties to take on the NDA.

Before that, senior observers Bhupesh Baghel and Bandhu Tirkey have been holding zone-wise meetings to charge up the workers for the coming contest. The yatra is likely to have a mix of cavalcades, foot marches and corner meetings to mobilise the voters with whom the party connected recently during a drive to gather inputs for the election manifesto.