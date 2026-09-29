ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Alleges EC Removed 727 Of 728 Voters From Delhi's Bela Estate, Calls It A 'Method Of Vote Chori'

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Election Commission deleted the names of 727 residents of Delhi’s Bela Estate from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), calling the move a “method of vote theft”.

According to Gandhi, these people have been living here for decades, and they have cast their votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 Delhi elections. Their homes were demolished in 2023, yet they did not leave, and they lived there, he said.

“Today, I visited their settlement and heard directly from them about what the Election Commission has done to them. I told the SDM over the phone: owning a house or not has no bearing on the right to vote. CEC Gyanesh Kumar himself has stated that "House Number 0" is designated for the homeless. Yet, the names of 727 people were deleted,” he wrote on X.