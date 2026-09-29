Rahul Alleges EC Removed 727 Of 728 Voters From Delhi's Bela Estate, Calls It A 'Method Of Vote Chori'
According to Gandhi, these people have been living here for decades and have cast their votes in the 2024 LS elections and 2025 Delhi polls.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 4:01 AM IST|
Updated : September 29, 2026 at 4:25 AM IST
New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Election Commission deleted the names of 727 residents of Delhi’s Bela Estate from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), calling the move a “method of vote theft”.
According to Gandhi, these people have been living here for decades, and they have cast their votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 Delhi elections. Their homes were demolished in 2023, yet they did not leave, and they lived there, he said.
“Today, I visited their settlement and heard directly from them about what the Election Commission has done to them. I told the SDM over the phone: owning a house or not has no bearing on the right to vote. CEC Gyanesh Kumar himself has stated that "House Number 0" is designated for the homeless. Yet, the names of 727 people were deleted,” he wrote on X.
यमुना किनारे बेला एस्टेट में 728 लोग रहते हैं। SIR के बाद वोटर लिस्ट में सिर्फ़ एक नाम बचा - बाकी 727 नाम काट दिए गए। ये लोग दशकों से यहाँ रह रहे हैं। 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव और 2025 के दिल्ली चुनावों में वोट डाल चुके हैं। 2023 में इनके घर तोड़ दिए गए थे - पर ये कहीं नहीं गए, यहीं हैं। आज मैं इनकी झुग्गी में गया और सीधे इन्हीं से सुना कि चुनाव आयोग ने इनके साथ क्या किया है। SDM से फ़ोन पर मैंने यही कहा - मकान होने या न होने का वोट के अधिकार से कोई रिश्ता नहीं है। ख़ुद CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार कह चुके हैं कि "हाउस नंबर 0" बेघरों के लिए है। फिर भी 727 लोगों का नाम काट दिया गया। यह SIR नहीं - यह वोट चोरी का तरीक़ा है। जिनके पास पहले ही सबसे कम है, उनसे उनकी इकलौती ताक़त छीनी जा रही है। ज्ञानेश कुमार तो जाएँगे। पर जिस सिस्टम ने उनसे यह करवाया, उसका हिसाब भी होगा। #VoteChori— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 28, 2026
Rahul continued, “This is not an SIR; this is a method of stealing votes. Those who already have the least are being stripped of their only source of power. Gyanesh Kumar will eventually leave office, but the system that made him do this will also be held accountable.”
Earlier on Saturday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "match-fixing elections". Gandhi cited a Malayalam news channel report which said that the CEC had approached former Kerala Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson to contest for the BJP. "First, Gyanesh Kumar - then a serving IAS officer - was used to recruit for the BJP. Then Modi and Shah made him the umpire and put him in charge of match-fixing India's elections," Gandhi said on X.
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