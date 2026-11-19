ETV Bharat / bharat

Keralam Murder Case Accused Raghesh Unnikochan Deported From UAE

Raghesh Unnikochan ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Raghesh Unnikochan, wanted in connection with a murder case in Keralam was deported to India from the UAE on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement on Thursday.

The deportation was secured from the UAE by the CBI, with the coordinated efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kerala Police. Raghesh Unnikochan, along with the escort team of Kerala Police, arrived at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

"The subject was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Kerala Police. He had been absconding during the course of the investigation to evade legal proceedings. A chargesheet has already been filed against him before the competent court, which also issued an open-dated arrest warrant against him," the CBI said. The officials said that Raghesh Unnikochan was being pursued for his involvement in the said case, and efforts were being made to ensure that he is brought to justice in accordance with the law. "At the request of Kerala Police, NCB-New Delhi (CBI) got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels," the CBI officials said.