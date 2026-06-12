ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Actor Raghava Lawrence Seeks Fans' Opinion On Political Entry After Mother Gives Consent

Chennai: Tamil actor and choreographer Raghava Lawrence has hinted at a possible entry into politics, stating in a video posted on social media that his mother has finally given her consent for his political journey.

Rumours had recently circulated that Lawrence might contest the byelection from the Trichy East constituency.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, himself is a Tamil movie hero who went on to float the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, had said during a recent visit to Trichy that he would field a candidate who had won the hearts of the people there.

A few days ago, Lawrence had posted on X saying, “I am currently acting in a film. However, I will share an important piece of news regarding my life on the 12th (June 12).”

In the video released on Thursday, Lawrence said, “I have been serving society by raising destitute children in my home. You all know this. During the Jallikattu protests, I went there to provide food to the people. At that time, Seeman opposed my action. Many also criticised me when I spoke openly about it at an audio launch event, and later when Rajinikanth spoke about it at a film function.”

Speaking about Rajinikanth's political ambitions, Lawrence said, “At that time, Rajinikanth was planning to launch a political party. I wanted to join him and engage in public service. Many people around me believed he would succeed. Some even suggested that I could become Education Minister or Health Minister if the party came to power. But I told them Rajinikanth had to succeed first, and only then could we think about ourselves.”

Lawrence recalled that some supporters had urged him to contest against Seeman, but he refused. Tamil film director Seeman, chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), performed miserably in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly election held two months ago.