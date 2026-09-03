Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha Seat Safe Despite Name Missing From Punjab SIR: Expert
Former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Acharya said a Rajya Sabha MP need not be a voter in the state he represents, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The deletion of Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name from Punjab’s draft electoral rolls has sparked a fresh political row, with the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was misused for political vendetta.
Chadha’s name figures in the Absent, Shifted, Deceased and Duplicate (ASDD) list published on August 13, with the reason for deletion recorded as “permanently shifted”. He is among around 20.66 lakh voters ( approx 9.7 per cent) of Punjab’s pre-SIR electorate, whose names have been left out of the draft rolls.
The development has also triggered speculation that the deletion of Chadha’s name could put his Rajya Sabha membership at risk. However, constitutional and parliamentary experts have clarified that this is not the case.
RS membership won't be jeopardised
Former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Acharya said deletion of Chadha’s name from the Punjab electoral roll would not, by itself, affect his membership of the Rajya Sabha.
“It’s not that if his name was deleted from the draft electoral roll, his Rajya Sabha membership will be jeopardised. The election rules governing the Rajya Sabha make it clear that deletion of his name from the Punjab electoral roll would not, by itself, threaten his membership of the Upper House,” Acharya told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
Under the law, a person contesting a Rajya Sabha election does not have to be registered as a voter in the state from which he or she is elected. The candidate is required to be registered as an elector in any parliamentary constituency in India.
Acharya pointed out that this requirement was changed in 2003 through an amendment to the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The Rajya Sabha’s election-related guidelines issued in 2016 also make it clear that a candidate seeking election from a particular state need not necessarily be an elector of that state.
Chadha alleges political vendetta
Chadha, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab as an AAP candidate in 2022, questioned his classification as “permanently shifted”, saying his voter registration is in Mohali.
Reacting to the development, Chadha said the electoral rolls were still at the draft stage and that he was availing himself of the remedies available under the SIR guidelines.
“This does not seem like a mere clerical mistake. This is a clear case of political vendetta,” he said in a detailed social media post.
Chadha alleged that the AAP government was using the state’s administrative machinery against leaders who had left the party.
“Ever since I left the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party, its leadership has been burning with anger,” he said, alleging that the Punjab Police and state administrative machinery had been used against those who refused to remain silent.
He further claimed that other MPs who left AAP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also been targeted by the Punjab government and described the deletion of his name as the latest instance of what he called a political vendetta.
The AAP government in Punjab has now taken its politics of revenge to the Draft Electoral Rolls.— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 3, 2026
I am a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, with my voter ID registered in Mohali, Punjab. Yet my name has been classified as “shifted” in the draft electoral rolls.
Thankfully,… pic.twitter.com/laAFAAWYiQ
‘Protected list’ provision cited
Chadha has also questioned the manner in which his name was excluded from the draft electoral roll despite the SIR guidelines providing for a “protected list” covering public representatives, including MPs and MLAs.
According to Chadha, paragraph 4(d) of the SIR guidelines provides for the inclusion of names of members of the judiciary, MPs, MLAs and prominent persons from fields such as arts, culture, journalism, sports and public life, where their names exist in the electoral database.
He argued that, as a sitting Rajya Sabha MP representing Punjab, his name should have been retained in the draft electoral roll to enable him to exercise the right to file claims and objections.
Chadha alleged that the Election Commission’s instructions had been “wilfully violated” in his case and asserted that Punjab’s draft electoral rolls could not be treated as the “private property” of the ruling party.
AAP-BJP political backdrop
The controversy comes months after Chadha quit the AAP and joined the BJP in April along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs.
Explaining his decision to leave AAP, Chadha had alleged that the party had “completely deviated from its principles, values and morals”. The AAP, however, accused him of being “opportunistic” and questioned his absence from several key political battles and protests.
The political differences between Chadha and his former party have since intensified, adding a political dimension to the dispute over his electoral registration.
2003 amendment changed Rajya Sabha eligibility rule
The issue has its roots in an important amendment made by Parliament in 2003. Before the amendment, Section 3 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, required a person elected to the Rajya Sabha from a particular state to be an elector in that state.
“Parliament changed this provision in 2003, with the amendment coming into effect on August 28 that year. Following the change, a Rajya Sabha candidate could be registered as a voter in any constituency in India and did not have to be a resident or elector of the state from which he or she contested,” said Acharya.
Chadha can retain membership if registered elsewhere
In Chadha’s case, the issue is particularly significant because he was previously registered as a voter in Delhi. His name was listed in the Rajinder Nagar constituency, Part No 52, Serial No 313. He shifted his electoral registration to Punjab ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is currently registered as a voter in Mohali.
“Therefore, even if his name is ultimately deleted from Punjab’s final electoral roll, it would not automatically result in the loss of his Rajya Sabha membership, as long as he remains registered as a voter elsewhere in India,” said Acharya.
The claims and objections process under the SIR is currently open until September 12, while the final electoral rolls are expected to be published in October 2026.
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