ETV Bharat / bharat

Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha Seat Safe Despite Name Missing From Punjab SIR: Expert

File photo of BJP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Jul 30, 2026. ( (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab) )

New Delhi: The deletion of Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name from Punjab’s draft electoral rolls has sparked a fresh political row, with the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was misused for political vendetta.

Chadha’s name figures in the Absent, Shifted, Deceased and Duplicate (ASDD) list published on August 13, with the reason for deletion recorded as “permanently shifted”. He is among around 20.66 lakh voters ( approx 9.7 per cent) of Punjab’s pre-SIR electorate, whose names have been left out of the draft rolls.

The development has also triggered speculation that the deletion of Chadha’s name could put his Rajya Sabha membership at risk. However, constitutional and parliamentary experts have clarified that this is not the case.

RS membership won't be jeopardised

Former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Acharya said deletion of Chadha’s name from the Punjab electoral roll would not, by itself, affect his membership of the Rajya Sabha.

“It’s not that if his name was deleted from the draft electoral roll, his Rajya Sabha membership will be jeopardised. The election rules governing the Rajya Sabha make it clear that deletion of his name from the Punjab electoral roll would not, by itself, threaten his membership of the Upper House,” Acharya told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

File photo of former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Acharya (ETV Bharat)

Under the law, a person contesting a Rajya Sabha election does not have to be registered as a voter in the state from which he or she is elected. The candidate is required to be registered as an elector in any parliamentary constituency in India.

Acharya pointed out that this requirement was changed in 2003 through an amendment to the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The Rajya Sabha’s election-related guidelines issued in 2016 also make it clear that a candidate seeking election from a particular state need not necessarily be an elector of that state.

Chadha alleges political vendetta

Chadha, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab as an AAP candidate in 2022, questioned his classification as “permanently shifted”, saying his voter registration is in Mohali.

Reacting to the development, Chadha said the electoral rolls were still at the draft stage and that he was availing himself of the remedies available under the SIR guidelines.

“This does not seem like a mere clerical mistake. This is a clear case of political vendetta,” he said in a detailed social media post.

Chadha alleged that the AAP government was using the state’s administrative machinery against leaders who had left the party.

“Ever since I left the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party, its leadership has been burning with anger,” he said, alleging that the Punjab Police and state administrative machinery had been used against those who refused to remain silent.

He further claimed that other MPs who left AAP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also been targeted by the Punjab government and described the deletion of his name as the latest instance of what he called a political vendetta.