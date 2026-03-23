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Raghav Chadha Urges Telecom Firms To Allow Carry-Forward Of Unused Data

AAP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Monday suggested that telecom companies should allow the carry-forward of unused data into the next cycle so consumers can use what they have already paid for.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha said telecom companies offer recharge plans with 'daily data limits' like 1.5GB, 2GB or 3GB per day, which is reset every 24 hours.

Any unused data expires, and roll-over does not take place, he added.