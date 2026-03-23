Raghav Chadha Urges Telecom Firms To Allow Carry-Forward Of Unused Data
AAP Raghav Chadha said that Consumers should be allowed to transfer their unused data to family members or others, just as they transfer money.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Monday suggested that telecom companies should allow the carry-forward of unused data into the next cycle so consumers can use what they have already paid for.
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha said telecom companies offer recharge plans with 'daily data limits' like 1.5GB, 2GB or 3GB per day, which is reset every 24 hours.
Any unused data expires, and roll-over does not take place, he added.
"Consumer is charged for the full data, but the unused data expires at the end of the day. We should be allowed to use the data for which we have paid. It should not expire," he said. The unused data at the end of the day should be added to the next day's daily data limit.
Telecom companies offer Recharge Plans with ‘𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐬’ like 1.5GB, 2GB or 3GB per day, resetting every 24 hours. Any Unused Data EXPIRES at midnight, despite being fully paid for.— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 23, 2026
𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝐆𝐁. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝟏.𝟓𝐆𝐁. 𝐓𝐡𝐞… pic.twitter.com/sWiJbKj2AV
Chadha said if a consumer consistently under-utilises their data over multiple cycles, the consumer should get an option to adjust the value of the unused data in his or her next recharge plan. He also said that unused data should be treated as the consumer’s digital property.
Consumers should be allowed to transfer their unused data to family members or others, just as they transfer money.
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