Raghav Chadha To Meet President Droupadi Murmu On May 5
He will be apprising the President about the misuse of Bhagwant Mann led government machinery in Punjab
Published : May 3, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, who recently switched over from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has sought an appointment from President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her about the misuse of Bhagwant Mann-led government machinery in Punjab. Sources said that along with three other MPs, Chadha will be meeting the President on May 5 at 10:40 AM.
Once considered very close to the AAP National Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha started his political career with AAP and was appointed the party's national treasurer in 2015. He contested the Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi in 2019 but lost. In 2020, he contested the Delhi Assembly elections from the Rajinder Nagar constituency and won.
Thereafter, he was appointed the AAP’s in-charge for Punjab. On March 21, 2022, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab as the youngest member to the upper house of the Parliament. He had earlier served as the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and as Rajinder Nagar MLA till 2022.
The rift between Kejriwal and Chadha came to the fore when Kejriwal was imprisoned in Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam. Chadha remained silent on the matter while his party members had hit the streets to protest. He also spent a substantial time abroad with his actress wife Parineeti Chopra. He was also kept away from Punjab during the last Lok Sabha elections.
On April 24, Chadha, along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha members, resigned from AAP and merged with the BJP. Their departure is being seen as a significant crisis for AAP ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls.
While leaving AAP, he said that he was the right person in the wrong party. The other AAP MPs who joined the BJP include Swati Maliwal, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta and Vikramjit Singh Sahni.