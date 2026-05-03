ETV Bharat / bharat

Raghav Chadha To Meet President Droupadi Murmu On May 5

Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, who recently switched over from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has sought an appointment from President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her about the misuse of Bhagwant Mann-led government machinery in Punjab. Sources said that along with three other MPs, Chadha will be meeting the President on May 5 at 10:40 AM.

Once considered very close to the AAP National Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha started his political career with AAP and was appointed the party's national treasurer in 2015. He contested the Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi in 2019 but lost. In 2020, he contested the Delhi Assembly elections from the Rajinder Nagar constituency and won.

Thereafter, he was appointed the AAP’s in-charge for Punjab. On March 21, 2022, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab as the youngest member to the upper house of the Parliament. He had earlier served as the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and as Rajinder Nagar MLA till 2022.