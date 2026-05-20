Raghav Chadha Moves Delhi High Court Over Alleged Misuse Of Images Through AI, Deepfake Technology
The matter is scheduled to be heard on May 21 by a bench headed by Justice Subramonium Prasad.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 11:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. He alleged unauthorised use of his images and videos through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology.
The matter is scheduled to be heard on May 21 by a bench headed by Justice Subramonium Prasad. In his petition, Chadha mentioned that AI and deepfake tools were being used to manipulate his photographs and videos, including morphing his face and falsely attributing speeches and statements to him without consent.
The petition seeks protection against the unauthorised commercial and digital use of his identity and public persona.
The Delhi High Court has previously passed similar orders safeguarding the personality rights of several prominent public figures against unauthorised use of their names, images, voices and likenesses.
Among those granted protection are Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, actor Arjun Kapoor, Telugu actor Allu Arjun, spiritual storyteller Aniruddhacharya, Malayalam actor Mohanlal, Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, Acharya Balkrishna, actress Sonakshi Sinha, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, actress Kajol and actor Vivek Oberoi.
The High Court had also issued similar directions in favour of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, actor Salman Khan, actor Ajay Devgn, actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Telugu actor Nagarjuna, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actor Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar.
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