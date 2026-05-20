ETV Bharat / bharat

Raghav Chadha Moves Delhi High Court Over Alleged Misuse Of Images Through AI, Deepfake Technology

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. He alleged unauthorised use of his images and videos through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on May 21 by a bench headed by Justice Subramonium Prasad. In his petition, Chadha mentioned that AI and deepfake tools were being used to manipulate his photographs and videos, including morphing his face and falsely attributing speeches and statements to him without consent.

The petition seeks protection against the unauthorised commercial and digital use of his identity and public persona.