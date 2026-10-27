ETV Bharat / bharat

Rage Over E20 Fuel Was 'Paid Campaign': Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the rage over blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol fuel was a "paid campaign". The remark came a day after the government notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, allowing flex-fuel vehicles that can run on up to E100 (nearly pure ethanol).

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari further said India can save precious foreign exchange by reducing imports of fossil fuels. "Three months ago, huge noise (khub haala)) was made against the E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) fuel; now rage against E20 fuel is over...It was a paid campaign," he said.

Gadkari noted that for the last three years, more than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars have been operating on these blends (E19-20) fuels without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending.

The rollout of E20 petrol (80 per cent petrol, 20 per cent ethanol) drew criticism from opposition parties and some consumer groups, who raised concerns about its impact on older vehicles not specifically designed for 20 per cent ethanol blends.

In India, the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme commenced with a pilot in 2001, and E5 was introduced in 2006. Although blending remained around 1.53 per cent till 2013-14, it has since been increased progressively in a calibrated manner after creating the necessary production capacity, infrastructure and regulatory framework.

The minister also said that taking note of complaints on social media about the poor condition of some highway stretches, he reviewed 700-800 projects recently.

"I am not going to compromise on the quality of the highways," he said. Gadkari assured that in the next two years, highway users won't face any inconvenience.