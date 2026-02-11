ETV Bharat / bharat

Rafale, Su-30, Tejas To Be Part Of 'Vayu Shakti'; Demo To Highlight IAF's Role In Op Sindoor

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Tejas, Jaguar, among other fighter aircraft, will be part of the upcoming Exercise Vayu Shakti, and will highlight the "successful role" of the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor, an IAF officer said on Wednesday. Exercise Vayu Shakti is scheduled to take place on February 27 at the Pokharan field firing range. Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, said "long-distance targeting" will not be showcased in this firepower demonstration at Pokharan in Rajasthan. The biennial demonstration this time "assumes (a) different connotation" as this is taking place after last year's Operation Sindoor, he said.