ETV Bharat / bharat

RAF Fired Multiple Munitions, Non-Lethal Plastic Pellets During July 20 Protests: Police Record

New Delhi: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fired multiple rounds of non-lethal munitions, including two rounds of plastic pellets, during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' by protesters against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar, reveals an official record of the police action taken during the day.

The incident has been recorded on July 22 at 1:24 PM in the general diary entry of the Parliament Street police station on the information of a Deputy Commandant of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) stating the blue dungaree donning force was on duty in the Zone 1 of the Jantar Mantar area along with a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officer of the Delhi Police, PTI reported on Tuesday citing officials.

On the directions of the DCP, according to the officials quoting the police station record, the RAF fired 55 non-electrical shells, 15 electrical shells, five tear smoke grenades, two rounds from the anti-riot guns and two rounds of plastic pellets on July 20.

Officials said one round of the non-lethal plastic pellets contains four pieces and they are different from the metal pellets that pierce the body. The plastic pellets do not cause much harm, the officials said.

The use of force, especially pellets, against the protesters has become another major flashpoint with the Opposition targeting the government and demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.