ETV Bharat / bharat

Radicalised Individual Arrested By Uttarakhand STF Sent To Judicial Custody

The Uttarakhand STF had arrested Salauddin on Thursday, June 18, from Gadarpur in the Udham Singh Nagar district. ( GETTY IMAGE )

Dehradun: A local court on Friday remanded in judicial custody Mohammad Salauddin, a suspected radicalised individual arrested by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) from Gadarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The Uttarakhand STF had arrested Salauddin on Thursday, June 18, from Gadarpur in the Udham Singh Nagar district. During the investigation, the STF uncovered digital communications indicating suspicious discussions regarding the stockpiling and movement of weapons and explosives. Acting on information provided by the accused, the STF team recovered a foreign-made pistol, five live cartridges, four detonators, and two AK-47 rifle cartridges.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused was preparing himself for a fidayeen (suicide) attack and was sending videos of his physical training to handlers based both within the country and abroad.

STF SSP Ajay Singh said that preliminary investigations indicate Salauddin was involved in a conspiracy to execute a major explosion. A Telangana resident, Zubair, had provided him with four detonators and financial assistance for this purpose. Investigative agencies are currently working to determine the intended use of the detonators and the potential target. It is suspected that had timely action not been taken, a major incident could have occurred.

The STF investigation revealed that Salauddin regularly recorded and sent videos of himself running, doing push-ups, and engaging in other physical activities to his handlers. He maintained contact with suspected terrorists via encrypted platforms like Telegram and Signal, often claiming in chats that he was fit for any assigned task.