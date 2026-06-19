Radicalised Individual Arrested By Uttarakhand STF Sent To Judicial Custody
STF SSP Ajay Singh said that preliminary investigations indicate Salauddin was involved in a conspiracy to execute a major explosion.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Dehradun: A local court on Friday remanded in judicial custody Mohammad Salauddin, a suspected radicalised individual arrested by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) from Gadarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district.
The Uttarakhand STF had arrested Salauddin on Thursday, June 18, from Gadarpur in the Udham Singh Nagar district. During the investigation, the STF uncovered digital communications indicating suspicious discussions regarding the stockpiling and movement of weapons and explosives. Acting on information provided by the accused, the STF team recovered a foreign-made pistol, five live cartridges, four detonators, and two AK-47 rifle cartridges.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused was preparing himself for a fidayeen (suicide) attack and was sending videos of his physical training to handlers based both within the country and abroad.
STF SSP Ajay Singh said that preliminary investigations indicate Salauddin was involved in a conspiracy to execute a major explosion. A Telangana resident, Zubair, had provided him with four detonators and financial assistance for this purpose. Investigative agencies are currently working to determine the intended use of the detonators and the potential target. It is suspected that had timely action not been taken, a major incident could have occurred.
The STF investigation revealed that Salauddin regularly recorded and sent videos of himself running, doing push-ups, and engaging in other physical activities to his handlers. He maintained contact with suspected terrorists via encrypted platforms like Telegram and Signal, often claiming in chats that he was fit for any assigned task.
Interrogation revealed that he was deeply aggrieved by incidents involving the demolition of mosques and shrines in various locations. Radical elements influenced him via social media, gradually radicalising his mindset. He subsequently became active in several online groups associated with anti-national and jihadi content. Legal action was initiated against him after materials related to jihad, martyrdom, and radical ideology were discovered during the examination of his mobile phone.
Investigative agencies are currently probing his contacts, online networks and potential inter-state connections. A forensic examination of mobile phones and other digital evidence is also underway, and further action will be taken based on the findings.
During the examination of Salauddin's mobile phone, several suspicious chats and groups were discovered on social media platforms such as Instagram, Telegram, and Signal. Evidence emerged showing the sharing of content related to jihad, martyrdom, and anti-national ideologies. Preliminary investigations also indicated that the accused was attempting to influence young people and steer them toward extremist and radical ideologies.
During interrogation, information regarding his contacts led to a young man, Ataullah Sameer, a resident of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, a special STF team conducted a raid at Rampur and brought Sameer to Dehradun for questioning. He was interrogated by various security agencies and intelligence units at the STF office.
The investigation revealed that individuals linked to this network were inciting Sameer to engage in anti-national activities. Efforts were being made via social media to indoctrinate him with radical and jihadist ideologies and to incite him against social harmony, national unity, and the country's security. Following detailed interrogation and technical analysis, Sameer was handed over to his family. The STF has sent his mobile phone for forensic examination; further legal action will be taken once the report is received.
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