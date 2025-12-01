ETV Bharat / bharat

Radhakrishnan Urges RS Members To Follow Lakshman Rekha Of Parliamentary Discourse

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, in his maiden speech on Monday, urged members to uphold the Constitution and follow norms and 'Laxman Rekha' of parliamentary discourse. He said the Upper House has a vast amount of business to transact, and the time will be a challenging factor for both the members and the chair.

"Everyone, be it the chairman or the members, we all should understand our responsibilities towards the nation. The Constitution of India, along with the rules books of the Rajya Sabha, determines the Lakshmana Rekha for parliamentary discourse. Every individual member's rights must be ensured, but within the Lakshman Rekha, as I mentioned. I will always do my best to protect all your rightful claims," Radhakrishnan said in his first remarks in the Upper House.