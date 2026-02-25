ETV Bharat / bharat

Racial Abuse In Delhi: 'Zero Tolerance For Such Behaviour', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

File photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday termed the alleged racist and obscene remarks made against three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, as “completely unacceptable”, asserting there is “zero tolerance” for such behaviour. The incident, which sparked outrage across the Northeast, involves a couple accused of verbally abusing and humiliating the women during a dispute over installation of an air conditioner. A case has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station, and new sections have been added against the accused following public outcry and intervention by authorities. Speaking at a press conference today, Scindia said he had personally taken up the issue with the Delhi Police Commissioner and also spoken with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. “Very strict action has been taken. If you see the report today, new sections have been applied against the perpetrators. This is something that is unacceptable to us as Indians. There cannot be any tolerance for this kind of behaviour,” he said, underlining the need for firm action. Scindia said he would be meeting the affected women soon. Reiterating that such incidents strike at the idea of India’s unity and diversity, the Union Minister said, “This is unacceptable to us as Indians. Respect for every citizen, irrespective of region or appearance, is non-negotiable." Earlier taking to his X handle, Scindia said he was "deeply disturbed" by the racial harassment faced by the three young women. "An FIR has been registered and I am assured the accused will be apprehended swiftly. Any injustice against our brothers and sisters from the Northeast will not be tolerated. Their safety and dignity are paramount to us," he wrote.