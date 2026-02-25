Racial Abuse In Delhi: 'Zero Tolerance For Such Behaviour', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia says he spoke to Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and also took up the issue with Delhi Police Commissioner.
New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday termed the alleged racist and obscene remarks made against three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, as “completely unacceptable”, asserting there is “zero tolerance” for such behaviour.
The incident, which sparked outrage across the Northeast, involves a couple accused of verbally abusing and humiliating the women during a dispute over installation of an air conditioner. A case has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station, and new sections have been added against the accused following public outcry and intervention by authorities.
Speaking at a press conference today, Scindia said he had personally taken up the issue with the Delhi Police Commissioner and also spoken with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. “Very strict action has been taken. If you see the report today, new sections have been applied against the perpetrators. This is something that is unacceptable to us as Indians. There cannot be any tolerance for this kind of behaviour,” he said, underlining the need for firm action.
Scindia said he would be meeting the affected women soon. Reiterating that such incidents strike at the idea of India’s unity and diversity, the Union Minister said, “This is unacceptable to us as Indians. Respect for every citizen, irrespective of region or appearance, is non-negotiable."
Earlier taking to his X handle, Scindia said he was "deeply disturbed" by the racial harassment faced by the three young women. "An FIR has been registered and I am assured the accused will be apprehended swiftly. Any injustice against our brothers and sisters from the Northeast will not be tolerated. Their safety and dignity are paramount to us," he wrote.
According to the complaint filed by the victims, the dispute began when they were installing an air conditioner in their rented flat in Malviya Nagar. As part of the installation process, a mechanic drilled into a wall, causing debris and dust to fall onto the balcony of the flat below. The couple residing downstairs allegedly confronted the women, and what began as a disagreement over the debris soon escalated into a barrage of casteist, racist and sexually explicit remarks.
The complainants alleged that the woman used slurs like “Momo”, “Chinki” and “Chowmein” to mock their appearance and ethnicity. She also allegedly accused them of running a massage parlour and made sexually degrading comments, including offering Rs 500 and asking one of them to sleep with her husband. The victims stated in their complaint that they were called prostitutes and publicly humiliated in front of neighbours.
A video of the altercation, now widely circulating on social media, shows a heated exchange between the two parties. Bystanders and police personnel can be seen attempting to intervene, but the accused allegedly continued to make objectionable remarks. The footage has intensified public anger and renewed debate over discrimination faced by people from the Northeast in metropolitan cities.
The three women told police that they had never before experienced such extreme humiliation. They emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and that they are Indians who deserve dignity and respect. In their complaint, they described the episode as not just a personal affront but an insult to the entire Northeast region.
The matter has also drawn a huge political attention. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken cognisance of the incident and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible. Authorities have indicated that the case is being investigated under relevant sections dealing with outraging modesty, criminal intimidation and promoting enmity, among others.
For many in the Northeast, the episode has reopened longstanding concerns about racial discrimination and cultural insensitivity faced by people from the region in other parts of the country. Civil society groups and student organisations have demanded exemplary punishment to send a strong message that racist abuse will not be tolerated.
As the investigation progresses, the case has become a rallying point for calls to strengthen safeguards and awareness against racial discrimination, particularly in urban centres. For the three young women at the centre of the controversy, the demand is simple: justice, accountability and assurance that no one else has to endure such humiliation again.
