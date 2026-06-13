ETV Bharat / bharat

In Rabri Devi's 'Gifts' To Bhojpuri Singer On Lalu’s Birthday, JDU Sees Diamond, And Golden Chance To Strike

Patna: A controversy has erupted over Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former chief minister Rabri Devi allegedly gifting two kangans (bracelets) made of precious metals and diamonds to Bhojpuri singer Ram Sharan Yadav, alias Chhotu Chhalia, to mark the birthday of Rabri Devi's husband Lalu Prasad on Thursday (June 11).

Janata Dal (United) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar wrote to Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU), income tax principal chief commissioner (Bihar and Jharkhand), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Lokayukta about it on Saturday (June 13), seeking a probe into the price of the jewellery and appropriate legal action.

“We have come to know from various sources, media and public statements that former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi gifted a priceless kangan to Bhojpuri singer Ram Sharan Yadav, alias Chhotu Chhalia, on the occasion of RJD national president Lalu Prasad’s birthday celebrations,” Neeraj wrote in the letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat.

The JDU MLC added in the letter that the singer has himself accepted that Rabri has given him the diamond-studded kangan, which is a costly ornament. His statement in this regard has come into the public.

“If the kangan is actually made of diamonds and precious metals or gems, then questions arise about its source, purchase, price, mode of payment, tax liabilities and legal source of income. On the other hand, if false or misleading information about it has been disseminated in the public then an impartial probe into it is expected,” he wrote in the letter.

Neeraj pointed out that Lalu, Rabri and others have previously been chargesheeted by the CBI in the ‘land for jobs scam’ and the court has framed charges against them after considering them guilty.

Calling it imperative for the competent authorities to investigate the matter in view of public interest and financial transparency, the JDU leader said that various points, including the kangan’s actual value and market price, purchase bill, source of payment, ownership, and the circumstances of gift transfer should be probed.

Neeraj wants probed whether the jewellery has been declared as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act. He has also demanded the matter to be investigated with respect to various provisions of the Prohibition of Benami Transactions Act, 1988.

“If there is any illegal money or proceeds of crime in this episode then a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 should be initiated. The investigation should also encompass undeclared property, tax evasion, financial irregularity, and misleading presentation in public,” he said.