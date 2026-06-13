In Rabri Devi's 'Gifts' To Bhojpuri Singer On Lalu’s Birthday, JDU Sees Diamond, And Golden Chance To Strike
JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar alerts authorities, seeks probe and legal action; RJD alleges it's an "useless issue raised to divert attention". Dev Raj reports.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Patna: A controversy has erupted over Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former chief minister Rabri Devi allegedly gifting two kangans (bracelets) made of precious metals and diamonds to Bhojpuri singer Ram Sharan Yadav, alias Chhotu Chhalia, to mark the birthday of Rabri Devi's husband Lalu Prasad on Thursday (June 11).
Janata Dal (United) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar wrote to Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU), income tax principal chief commissioner (Bihar and Jharkhand), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Lokayukta about it on Saturday (June 13), seeking a probe into the price of the jewellery and appropriate legal action.
“We have come to know from various sources, media and public statements that former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi gifted a priceless kangan to Bhojpuri singer Ram Sharan Yadav, alias Chhotu Chhalia, on the occasion of RJD national president Lalu Prasad’s birthday celebrations,” Neeraj wrote in the letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat.
The JDU MLC added in the letter that the singer has himself accepted that Rabri has given him the diamond-studded kangan, which is a costly ornament. His statement in this regard has come into the public.
“If the kangan is actually made of diamonds and precious metals or gems, then questions arise about its source, purchase, price, mode of payment, tax liabilities and legal source of income. On the other hand, if false or misleading information about it has been disseminated in the public then an impartial probe into it is expected,” he wrote in the letter.
Neeraj pointed out that Lalu, Rabri and others have previously been chargesheeted by the CBI in the ‘land for jobs scam’ and the court has framed charges against them after considering them guilty.
Calling it imperative for the competent authorities to investigate the matter in view of public interest and financial transparency, the JDU leader said that various points, including the kangan’s actual value and market price, purchase bill, source of payment, ownership, and the circumstances of gift transfer should be probed.
Neeraj wants probed whether the jewellery has been declared as per the provisions of the Income Tax Act. He has also demanded the matter to be investigated with respect to various provisions of the Prohibition of Benami Transactions Act, 1988.
“If there is any illegal money or proceeds of crime in this episode then a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 should be initiated. The investigation should also encompass undeclared property, tax evasion, financial irregularity, and misleading presentation in public,” he said.
Bhojpuri Singer Reacts
Talking to ETV Bharat, Chhotu Chhalia, who is a well-known figure in the world of Bhojpuri music and songs, pointed out that he received two kangans from Rabri, not one as pointed out by JDU MLC Neeraj in his letter.
“I was in Mumbai, and was invited to perform at Rabri Devi’s residence on the occasion of the birthday of Laluji. She treats me like her son and she is like my mother. I came and performed for around two hours on Thursday evening,” Chhotu said.
“I sang for about two hours in the presence of Laluji and his entire family. Rabriji became happy, took out the kangans she was wearing and gave them to me. I took them as her blessings. We are artists and we keep getting gifts from people who like our performance,” Chhotu added.
Asked about the kangans and the metal and precious stones used to make them, the artist asserted that he was yet to get them checked. “They look like artificial jewellery. We artists have the habit of boasting about everything. I boasted about the value of the kangans publicly,” Chhotu said.
RJD’s Stand
Taking umbrage at the issue and the letter written by Neeraj, RJD state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan pointed out that its genesis was in the severe problems of poverty, unemployment, inflation and corruption that are plaguing the people in the state.
“The ruling alliance is raising such useless issues to divert the attention of people from the basic problems they are facing on a daily basis. This matter has nothing to do with the public. The ruling alliance leaders have no shame, fear of public opinion or love for cultural traditions,” Chitranjan said.
The RJD leader said that the investigation agencies should probe how and why JDU president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, who happens to be the state health minister, is getting costly gifts worth crores of rupees, and has become a crorepati without having worked or earned.
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