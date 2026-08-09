ETV Bharat / bharat

Quit India Movement Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Other Freedom Fighters As India Observes August Kranti Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the people who participated in the Quit India Movement, launched in August 1942, against British colonial rule.

The Quit India Movement was officially launched on August 8, 1942, when the All India Congress Committee passed the historic Quit India resolution in Mumbai (then Bombay) and Mahatma Gandhi gave his famous "Do or Die" speech. However, mass arrests of top leaders and actual widespread public protests began early in the morning on August 9, 1942.

In an X post Sunday morning, PM Modi noted that the Quit India Movement "infused new energy into our freedom struggle."

"Remembering all those who participated in the historic Quit India Movement. Their courage will always remain an inspiration for every Indian. Inspired by the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the clarion call of Quit India infused new energy into our freedom struggle and reflected the unwavering determination of our people to break free from colonial rule," the social media post read.

The Quit India Movement, also known as the "Bharat Chodo Andolan", was started by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress during the Second World War, demanding an end to British rule in India.

The Movement was significant, especially because it brought home to the British that it would not be possible to continue to govern India and forced them to think of ways they could exit the country.

The Movement was accompanied by a mass protest on non-violent lines by which Mahatma Gandhi called for "an orderly British withdrawal from India." Through his speeches, Gandhi moved people by proclaiming that "every Indian who desires freedom and strives for it must be his own guide." The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year.