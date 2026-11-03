ETV Bharat / bharat

Concerns Mount Over Himalayan Trekking Safety Protocols As 6 People Remain Missing In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The disappearance of six people, including trekkers and a guide on the Kedartal trek in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand has raised questions over the safety protocols that are followed for Himalayan trekking.

This is not the first such incident in Uttarkashi. Previously, incidents of disappearance or loss of life of mountaineers and tourists have been reported in the district in areas of Draupadi ka Danda, Sahastratal, Dayara Bugyal, and Kedartal.

6 people remain missing on Kedartal trek in Uttarkashi Uttarakhand. (ETV Bharat)

Records show that in many instances where trekkers lost their lives, the weather across large parts of the state had deteriorated and there were previous Meteorological Department alerts.

On October 27, a 13-member team departed from Gangotri in Uttarkashi for a trek to Kedartal. The group comprised seven trekkers and six support staff. One cook from the team returned to Gangotri on October 28, while the remaining 12 members were scheduled to return by October 29. However, the entire group got stranded due to adverse weather in view of heavy snowfall.

On October 30, the trekking agency received information about the team members remaining stranded, following which porters and guides were dispatched to the place.

Three porters and a cook were rescued safely, but seven trekkers and a guide remained untraced.

On November 3, a search and rescue team discovered the bodies of two mountaineers, though they have yet to be identified. As of now, six people remain missing.

6 people remain missing on Kedartal trek in Uttarkashi Uttarakhand. (ETV Bharat)

However, what has raised questions about lapses, shortly after the group had departed on October 27, the administration had received a warning of poor weather for October 29.

According to Mayank Garg, Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park, the group had already set out on the trek by the time the alert was received, and there was no means of communication. The group had been granted permission for a three-day trek on October 26.

Arpan Yaduvanshi, SDRF Commandant, said rescue teams faced significant difficulties due to avalanches in several locations. "Avalanches were reported at 10 to 12 points along this route," said Yaduvanshi.

The past incidents have reminded the need for enforcement of proper protocols for trekking.

Timeline Of Past Tragedies