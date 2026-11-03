Concerns Mount Over Himalayan Trekking Safety Protocols As 6 People Remain Missing In Uttarakhand
Recurring incidents of trekking tragedies have raised questions over the need to follow proper safety protocols, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Dehradun: The disappearance of six people, including trekkers and a guide on the Kedartal trek in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand has raised questions over the safety protocols that are followed for Himalayan trekking.
This is not the first such incident in Uttarkashi. Previously, incidents of disappearance or loss of life of mountaineers and tourists have been reported in the district in areas of Draupadi ka Danda, Sahastratal, Dayara Bugyal, and Kedartal.
Records show that in many instances where trekkers lost their lives, the weather across large parts of the state had deteriorated and there were previous Meteorological Department alerts.
On October 27, a 13-member team departed from Gangotri in Uttarkashi for a trek to Kedartal. The group comprised seven trekkers and six support staff. One cook from the team returned to Gangotri on October 28, while the remaining 12 members were scheduled to return by October 29. However, the entire group got stranded due to adverse weather in view of heavy snowfall.
On October 30, the trekking agency received information about the team members remaining stranded, following which porters and guides were dispatched to the place.
Three porters and a cook were rescued safely, but seven trekkers and a guide remained untraced.
On November 3, a search and rescue team discovered the bodies of two mountaineers, though they have yet to be identified. As of now, six people remain missing.
However, what has raised questions about lapses, shortly after the group had departed on October 27, the administration had received a warning of poor weather for October 29.
According to Mayank Garg, Deputy Director of Gangotri National Park, the group had already set out on the trek by the time the alert was received, and there was no means of communication. The group had been granted permission for a three-day trek on October 26.
Arpan Yaduvanshi, SDRF Commandant, said rescue teams faced significant difficulties due to avalanches in several locations. "Avalanches were reported at 10 to 12 points along this route," said Yaduvanshi.
The past incidents have reminded the need for enforcement of proper protocols for trekking.
Timeline Of Past Tragedies
Body Recovered From Under Snow
Earlier in June 2013, 40-year-old trekker Bishwajit Bose from West Bengal was part of a ten-member team heading toward Mount Manda. The group had set out for a trek in the mountainous region beyond Gangotri and Gaumukh. On June 11, near Kedarkharak, Bose was caught in an avalanche. Two days later, on June 13, his body was recovered from beneath the snow.
Tragic End Of Polish Mountaineer
In 2016, two Polish mountaineers fell ill in the Shivling mountain region of Uttarkashi. As efforts were underway to bring them down, Lukasz Jan Krzanowski fell into a deep crevasse while descending and lost his life. In the incident, his companion, Grzegorz Michal Kukurowski, went missing.
Seven Trekkers Lose Lives
October 2021 proved to be a tragic month for mountain tourism and trekking in Uttarakhand. An 11-member trekking team from West Bengal, traveling from Harsil in Uttarkashi toward Chitkul in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, became trapped in adverse weather conditions near Lamkhaga Pass. As the weather deteriorated, the team members lost contact. A rescue operation was launched to locate them, but by the time the search concluded, seven of the trekkers had perished.
9 Deaths In 2024
In June 2024, a major tragedy occurred as a 22-member team from the Karnataka Trekking Association had set off for Sahastrataal from Silla village in Uttarkashi on May 29. The group comprised 18 members from Karnataka, one from Pune, and local guides and porters from Uttarkashi. On June 4, they lost their way due to a sudden, intense storm and heavy rain. Deteriorating weather conditions, combined with icy and treacherous terrain, further compounded their difficulties. Initial reports suggested four deaths; however, by June 6, it was confirmed that nine trekkers had died, while 13 others were rescued safely.
Inclement Weather A Challange
Namit Sharma, an expert in biking and trekking, said that there is no single reason for these recurring incidents. "Factors such as the region's unique geography, high altitude, the presence of glaciers, rapid weather fluctuations, and the challenging, inaccessible nature of the trekking routes distinguish it from typical tourist destinations. Uttarkashi is home to several high-Himalayan locations, including Gangotri, Gomukh, Kedartal, Sahastartal, Draupadi ka Danda, Shivling Peak, and Lamkhaga Pass. Many of these sites are situated at altitudes of 4,000 to 5,000 meters or higher."
Sharma cited adverse weather as a challange. " Temperatures can plummet suddenly, strong winds can arise, snowfall can begin, and there is a constant risk of avalanches near glaciers. Often, while the weather may appear normal in the valleys below, conditions at higher altitudes can be entirely different. Consequently, deciding to embark on a high-altitude trek based solely on the weather conditions in the lower regions can be dangerous."
Also Read