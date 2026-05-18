ETV Bharat / bharat

Questions Galore Around Government Move To Ban Sugar Exports

Lucknow: The union government’s move to ban sugar export has led to several questions with regards to the income of sugarcane farmers and food security of the country. While the decision is said to be aimed at controlling rising prices in the domestic market and to protect the depleting buffer stocks, questions are being raised around ensuring the payment of dues to the farmers, how to offset the losses on account of the ban and how it will play out in the political sphere.

There is a complex scenario where the country's domestic demand is 280 lakh metric tonnes annually and the closing stocks for the current season are projected to fall to just 45 lakh tonnes, the lowest in a decade.

This ban is expected to have a direct and profound impact on Uttar Pradesh that produces around 35% of the country’s sugar by crushing more than 900 lakh tonnes of cane in its 122 sugar mills.

While the government is focused on providing relief from inflation to domestic consumers and accelerating ethanol blending (Green Fuel), sugar mills face the daunting challenge of maintaining the total sugarcane price payment cycle of Rs 1,12,740 crores. It is being asked how the mills will pay the farmers' dues and will ethanol production save the mills from collapse?

Radheshyam Tyagi, a farmer, said the export ban will cause significant harm to the farmers and will not yield any benefits. Pointing at the declining yields, he said, “We will launch a door to door campaign on the issue.” .

Another farmer Ankit Jawala said that the domestic consumption of sugar is not so high as to consume the entire stock that remains without being exported. He said, “ Another order has come out stating that no mills can be set up within a 25 km radius of another. This will cause significant losses to the farmers.”

Farmer leaders like Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) Dharmendra Malik pointed out that the government's expectation of higher sugarcane production has fallen flat as it has actually decreased.

A spokesperson of Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Department, BK Goyal disclosed, “In the last nine years new sugar mills were established in Pipraich, Munderwa, Changipur and Triveni Nath areas while seven closed private mills were restarted. Modernization of 44 mills for capacity expansion was also done. Over the last nine years, an additional crushing capacity of 128,500 tonnes of cane per day (TCD) was developed, creating more than 10 lakh jobs.”

The state government claims that Rs 3,16,806 crore have been paid to the farmers since 2017 and each crushing season sees a cash flow of over Rs 35,000 crore into the rural markets. The ‘Smart Sugarcane Farmer’ project has been implemented to digitize the sugarcane supply system.

Uttar Pradesh is also a national leader in ethanol production with a capacity of 258.67 crore litres annually in 53 sugar mills. The government believes that increasing ethanol blending in petrol will create a new source of income for sugar mills.

However, progressive farmer Ramsharan Verma said, “The government needs to formulate a clear strategy and come out with figures on actual sugar consumption in the country and how long the available stocks will last.”

"If the government wants to control inflation by banning exports, who will cover the rising costs of sugarcane production?" he asked.

It is being stated that the mills typically prepare for the next crushing season by raising cash through exports. A halt to exports could impact the mills' financial situation leading to a sugarcane payment crisis in the next season.





Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association, Deepak Guptara said the mills affiliated with the Association are currently assessing the economic impact of the decision.