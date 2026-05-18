Questions Galore Around Government Move To Ban Sugar Exports
There is unrest among the sugarcane farmers and those running sugar factories across the states.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Lucknow: The union government’s move to ban sugar export has led to several questions with regards to the income of sugarcane farmers and food security of the country. While the decision is said to be aimed at controlling rising prices in the domestic market and to protect the depleting buffer stocks, questions are being raised around ensuring the payment of dues to the farmers, how to offset the losses on account of the ban and how it will play out in the political sphere.
There is a complex scenario where the country's domestic demand is 280 lakh metric tonnes annually and the closing stocks for the current season are projected to fall to just 45 lakh tonnes, the lowest in a decade.
This ban is expected to have a direct and profound impact on Uttar Pradesh that produces around 35% of the country’s sugar by crushing more than 900 lakh tonnes of cane in its 122 sugar mills.
While the government is focused on providing relief from inflation to domestic consumers and accelerating ethanol blending (Green Fuel), sugar mills face the daunting challenge of maintaining the total sugarcane price payment cycle of Rs 1,12,740 crores. It is being asked how the mills will pay the farmers' dues and will ethanol production save the mills from collapse?
Radheshyam Tyagi, a farmer, said the export ban will cause significant harm to the farmers and will not yield any benefits. Pointing at the declining yields, he said, “We will launch a door to door campaign on the issue.” .
Another farmer Ankit Jawala said that the domestic consumption of sugar is not so high as to consume the entire stock that remains without being exported. He said, “ Another order has come out stating that no mills can be set up within a 25 km radius of another. This will cause significant losses to the farmers.”
Farmer leaders like Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) Dharmendra Malik pointed out that the government's expectation of higher sugarcane production has fallen flat as it has actually decreased.
A spokesperson of Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Department, BK Goyal disclosed, “In the last nine years new sugar mills were established in Pipraich, Munderwa, Changipur and Triveni Nath areas while seven closed private mills were restarted. Modernization of 44 mills for capacity expansion was also done. Over the last nine years, an additional crushing capacity of 128,500 tonnes of cane per day (TCD) was developed, creating more than 10 lakh jobs.”
The state government claims that Rs 3,16,806 crore have been paid to the farmers since 2017 and each crushing season sees a cash flow of over Rs 35,000 crore into the rural markets. The ‘Smart Sugarcane Farmer’ project has been implemented to digitize the sugarcane supply system.
Uttar Pradesh is also a national leader in ethanol production with a capacity of 258.67 crore litres annually in 53 sugar mills. The government believes that increasing ethanol blending in petrol will create a new source of income for sugar mills.
However, progressive farmer Ramsharan Verma said, “The government needs to formulate a clear strategy and come out with figures on actual sugar consumption in the country and how long the available stocks will last.”
"If the government wants to control inflation by banning exports, who will cover the rising costs of sugarcane production?" he asked.
It is being stated that the mills typically prepare for the next crushing season by raising cash through exports. A halt to exports could impact the mills' financial situation leading to a sugarcane payment crisis in the next season.
Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association, Deepak Guptara said the mills affiliated with the Association are currently assessing the economic impact of the decision.
A commentator on the sugar sector, Athar Hussain believes that if ethanol alone could have fully compensated sugarcane farmers, the government would have taken a more liberal approach in raising sugarcane prices in recent years. “Relying solely on ethanol production will not be easy to provide farmers with a fair price,” he said while calling for additional relief or new schemes for the farmers. He believes this issue could impact the forthcoming assembly elections where the votes of around 60 lakh sugarcane farmers can play a crucial part. If their families are also included, this number reaches crores.
He said that the opposition could use this issue as a major electoral weapon. While the ban on sugar export is expected to provide relief from inflation, the concerns of sugarcane farmers and the sugar industry are equally important.
Dr. Manish Hindvi of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee said, “ Sugar is currently priced at Rs 40 per kg in the open market, while we were exporting it for Rs 41. It wasn't a significant difference. However, a selective process for payment to sugarcane farmers was in place.” The government spokesperson has refrained from commenting on this aspect for now.
Meanwhile, the central government’s decision to ban sugar exports has led to widespread unrest among growers and mill owners in the ‘sugar belt’ of western Maharashtra comprising Pune, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur. There are 210 cooperative and private sugar mills across the state that crushed 1044 lakh metric tonnes during the current season producing around 99 lakh tonnes of sugar.
It is learnt that the central government had initially approved the export of 15 lakh tonnes of sugar but concerns around El Nino impacting the monsoon led to the ban on exports till September 15.
The mill owners are faced with the crucial question of what to do with the excess sugar that remains unsold. Sources said the ongoing tensions in the Middle East have impacted the exports during March, April and May when the sugar demand is at its peak.
Former Managing Director of a sugar factory, Vijay Singh Autade told ETV Bharat, "The central government's decision to ban exports will prove detrimental to sugar mills."
The ban will also impact the politics in western Maharashtra that is home to an extensive network of cooperative sugar factories. The political fortunes are deeply linked to the operations of these cooperative and private sugar factories.
It is being pointed out that the leaders from the region will now be forced to make concerted efforts to rescue sugarcane farmers from their current plight. It is being felt that if the minimum support price (MSP) for sugar is not increased and if the rates of ethanol are not enhanced, there are serious doubts whether many sugar mills will be able to start operations in the forthcoming crushing season.
Maharashtra’s Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, who is also founder of a sugar factory, said, “I intend to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with representatives of sugar mills in western Maharashtra. We will urge him to take up the lifting of the ban on sugar exports with the Centre.”
The scenario in Bihar is also dismal as only nine of the erstwhile mills are operating. Once the prime cash crop, the farmers have been losing interest in sugarcane cultivation because of the lacunae in payment and procurement system. The farmers in areas bordering Uttar Pradesh sell their produce to the sugar mills there or to small scale jaggery traders.
According to the Industries Department, since the production of corn based ethanol began in Bihar, the price of corn rose from Rs 12,000 per ton to Rs 26,000 per ton. But it has dropped again to Rs 19,000 per ton. This is said to be the result of the change in ethanol policy of the central government in November last year that led to a 50% decrease in procurement from 12 ethanol plants in the state. This has also impacted the livelihood of a large number of people.
On the other hand, sources in West Bengal say that sugar prices are not expected to increase immediately. General Secretary of Posta Merchant Association, Biswanath Agarwal said that most of the sugar to the state comes from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh by rail and trucks. “If train freight rates increase, it will certainly impact prices,” he said. The sugar mills in the state have been closed for some time and even the area under sugarcane cultivation in Murshidabad has declined.