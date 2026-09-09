Delhi SIR: A Chandni Chowk Booth Had 729 Voters In 2025, Now Has Only 1
"India had 98 crore voters during 2024 Lok Sabha elections; will have only 88 crore voters after SIR," political activist Yogendra Yadav tells Ashutosh Jha.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Sensational revelations have emerged after the Election Commission released the draft voter list for Delhi after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the National Capital. While the names of lakhs of voters have vanished from the electoral rolls, the gravity of the situation is evident from a polling station in the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency, which had 729 voters prior to the SIR, but is now left with only one voter. There is widespread public outrage over the alleged irregularities and the "arbitrary" process through which names have been deleted.
The Shocking Case Of JJ Bela Estate, Vijay Ghat
The most glaring example comes from the JJ Bela Estate in Vijay Ghat, which falls under the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency. Local resident Kamal Lal said that while the slum settlement here was demolished about a year ago, the displaced residents are still forced to live on the same site due to a lack of rehabilitation or alternative housing provided by the government.
His grandfather and father have been voting from this location since 1961. During the SIR, over 500 residents submitted their enumeration forms, but 728 names were removed from the list for this polling booth, under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead) category.
Minutes from meetings between Booth Level Officers (BLOs, who are government representatives) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs, who are representatives of political parties) reveal that Part Number 33 (Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya Anguri Bagh, Red Fort booth) had a total of 729 voters before the SIR began. However, only one form was collected during the door-to-door drive. Following the SIR, this has become Booth Number 38, and the 2026 draft voter list shows only one remaining voter: Mahant Kanchan Giri of the nearby Hanuman Temple.
Examples Of Arbitrary Deletions & Administrative Apathy
The accounts of other affected individuals further expose administrative inaction and negligence.
Kapil, a voter, stated that his ancestors lived here and everyone’s names were on the voter list. Yet, all their names were deleted. Kanta Prasad from Mangolpuri’s Y-Block was declared 'dead' and put in the ASDD list, despite being alive — a matter ETV Bharat has highlighted prominently. Anita Jaiswal from the same block was marked as 'permanently shifted', even though she had moved from H-Block to Y-Block, and had not received the relevant form at either address. Her name appears in neither the draft nor the ASDD list, indicating it was deleted prior to the SIR process.
Sunita, a voter from Chandni Chowk, asked what had changed to cause their votes to be deleted, noting that they had been voting till last year. Janki Devi said they possessed all necessary documents, that their ancestors had lived there, questioning what had suddenly gone wrong.
Manju, a resident of Jagdamba Camp, was marked 'untraceable/absent', despite having filled out and submitted the form. Pushpa, from the same camp, was listed as 'permanently shifted', even though she lives there with her family, all of whom had filled out the forms. Virma, 71, was also recorded as 'dead'; needless to say she is alive.
Satpal, from Rajokri Pahadi in Mehrauli, had his name deleted as early as May 2026. Upon lodging a complaint, the BLO had him fill out Form 6, noting that his old voter card had "unfortunately" been deleted. Meenu from Tughlakabad stated that no BLO visited her home, and she was marked 'permanently shifted'. She alleged that in Tughlakabad, the SIR work was carried out by BJP-appointed BLAs rather than EC-appointed BLOs, and that the BLAs focused only on select areas.
Shakuntala from Wazirpur raised questions regarding the large-scale, arbitrary deletion of names in areas affected by demolition drives that took place during May-June, 2025.
Not A Normal Situation For Democracy: Yogendra Yadav
Political activist Yogendra Yadav sharply criticised the SIR process, saying, "At the time of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the country had 99 crore adults and 98 crore voters. The peculiarity of the SIR is that by the time it concludes, the country will have 103 crore adults, but only 88 crore voters. This is not normal; such a scenario can't occur unless it has been meticulously planned and the entire administration is complicit. The mass deletion of names — particularly those removed prior to the commencement of the SIR — must be investigated as a criminal conspiracy. The SIR is a fraud being carried out upon our democracy, aimed at disenfranchising people."
Crisis Of Legitimacy For February 2025 Poll Results: Anjali Bhardwaj
Transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj asked: "Elections in Delhi were held with an electorate of 1.56 crore. Now, approximately 91 lakh voters have either been removed or are slated to receive notices. In such a situation, what remains of the sanctity of the 2025 Assembly election results? How can people trust this process? The EC launched the SIR without consulting any political parties or citizens, claiming in the Supreme Court that it was based on an independent assessment. However, in a subsequent RTI response, they stated that they possessed no records regarding this and had never taken a formal decision to initiate the SIR."
A forum of experts and affected citizens has strongly demanded the complete withdrawal of the SIR process and a high-level criminal investigation into this orchestrated conspiracy to rob voters of their franchise. Citizens assert that if these errors are not rectified immediately, this will become the darkest chapter in the electoral history of independent India.
'Draft List Not The Final Voters' List'
Addressing citizens' concerns regarding these errors, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar clarified that this is merely a draft list, not the final voters' list. Individuals whose names were inadvertently left out, or youths turning 18 by October 1, 2026, can submit a claim to have their names registered by filling out Form 6 before September 30, 2026.
However, confusion has prevailed at polling booths ever since the draft list was made public on August 31. The 'Adhikar Manch' recently submitted a memorandum to the CEO regarding this matter. They argue that under Section 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, an individual must be an ordinary resident of the area to have their name included in the voter list.
Key Statistics
- Total number of voters before the draft list was released: 1,45,10,299
- Voters remaining after SIR: 97,53,577 (67.22%)
- Voters who shifted permanently: 43,32,775
- Names removed due to death: 2,82,412
- Voters registered in multiple locations: 1,41,535
- Number of people removed from voter list during SIR: 47,56,722
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