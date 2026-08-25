ETV Bharat / bharat

20 TMC Rebel MPs Disqualification Plea: Question Is To Complete Proceedings Within A Time Frame, Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the issue was not of issuing notices but of ensuring proceedings are completed within a fixed timeframe, as it agreed to hear a plea by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee seeking an expeditious decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on petitions seeking disqualification of 20 rebel party MPs who have aligned themselves with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee represented Abhishek Banerjee before the bench.

At the outset, the bench said issue notice on the plea. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Lok Sabha Speaker, said he had some issues regarding the issuance of notice to the Speaker, adding, “I am here. I will be appearing and I will file my appearance also. Kindly do not issue notice (to the Speaker). I will inform your lordships today itself.”

“It’s not a question of notices, Mr Solicitor. It is a question of completion of proceedings within a time frame,” observed Justice Bagchi.

The bench orally observed that it did not intend to issue a notice against a constitutional authority, but rather to ensure the process is completed in a timely manner. The bench said Mehta can assist the court, to which he agreed.

Indicating the 20 rebel MPs made parties in the petition, Banerjee said there are other respondents in the petition. The bench observed that Mehta is representing the Speaker and general secretary, and there is no need to issue a notice. “If notice is issued, what is the problem?” asked Banerjee.