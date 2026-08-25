20 TMC Rebel MPs Disqualification Plea: Question Is To Complete Proceedings Within A Time Frame, Says Supreme Court
The top court told the Solicitor General the question it deals with is that of completion of disqualification proceedings within a time frame.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 25, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the issue was not of issuing notices but of ensuring proceedings are completed within a fixed timeframe, as it agreed to hear a plea by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee seeking an expeditious decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on petitions seeking disqualification of 20 rebel party MPs who have aligned themselves with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee represented Abhishek Banerjee before the bench.
At the outset, the bench said issue notice on the plea. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Lok Sabha Speaker, said he had some issues regarding the issuance of notice to the Speaker, adding, “I am here. I will be appearing and I will file my appearance also. Kindly do not issue notice (to the Speaker). I will inform your lordships today itself.”
“It’s not a question of notices, Mr Solicitor. It is a question of completion of proceedings within a time frame,” observed Justice Bagchi.
The bench orally observed that it did not intend to issue a notice against a constitutional authority, but rather to ensure the process is completed in a timely manner. The bench said Mehta can assist the court, to which he agreed.
Indicating the 20 rebel MPs made parties in the petition, Banerjee said there are other respondents in the petition. The bench observed that Mehta is representing the Speaker and general secretary, and there is no need to issue a notice. “If notice is issued, what is the problem?” asked Banerjee.
Justice Bagchi asked Banerjee, “Are you interested in adjudication of the issue or notice?” The bench said it wants a response. Mehta said, “Notice is to call me. I am here.”
The top court refused to issue notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker's office and the House's secretary-general after noting Mehta's submission that he was there to represent them. The bench issued notice to the 20 MPs on Banerjee's plea.
The petition challenges the delay in taking a decision on the disqualification proceedings against the rebel MPs.
The dispute arises from a rebellion within the TMC’s parliamentary ranks, with 20 MPs breaking away to align with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). The rebel bloc has sought recognition as a separate group in the Lok Sabha.
The petition has made the Lok Sabha speaker and secretary general, along with 20 rebel MPs, respondents in the matter.
TMC has stressed that MPs were elected on the party's symbol, and their subsequent decision to join another political formation attracts the provisions of the anti-defection law.
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