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Question Injustice Through Constitutional Means, Bring About Change Through Democratic Methods: Rajnath Singh To Youth

Rajnath Singh addressing students at the convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh ( Ministry of Defence )

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged the youth to reject violent activism and instead question injustice in any form through constitutional and democratic means to drive social change.

Addressing students at the convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Singh said that Dr Ambedkar’s mantra of ‘Educate, Agitate and Organise’ teaches the importance of constitutional and democratic values to fight injustice.

“Dr Ambedkar, in his final speech to the Constituent Assembly, had clearly stated that social and economic objectives must be pursued through constitutional means. Babasaheb warned that when democratic and constitutional avenues are available, resorting to violence, anarchy or unconstitutional methods cannot be justified,” he said, describing such methods as a “grammar of anarchy” that must be abandoned.

Among others, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, Prof Raj Kumar Mittal and faculty & staff of the university were present on the occasion.

The defence minister emphasised that universities should focus on shaping young minds inspired by the ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

“True education develops the ability to think and understand, while honing practical and problem-solving skills. However, its most crucial role is to teach individuals to use their knowledge for the benefit of society, while instilling values and sensitivity,” he said, highlighting the importance of holistic education.

Singh recalled Dr Ambedkar’s teaching about character and humility, underlining that knowledge and achievements must be rooted in moral values and ethical conduct.