Question Injustice Through Constitutional Means, Bring About Change Through Democratic Methods: Rajnath Singh To Youth
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged youth to reject violence, advising them to challenge injustice through constitutional means and democratic methods to drive societal transformation.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged the youth to reject violent activism and instead question injustice in any form through constitutional and democratic means to drive social change.
Addressing students at the convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Singh said that Dr Ambedkar’s mantra of ‘Educate, Agitate and Organise’ teaches the importance of constitutional and democratic values to fight injustice.
“Dr Ambedkar, in his final speech to the Constituent Assembly, had clearly stated that social and economic objectives must be pursued through constitutional means. Babasaheb warned that when democratic and constitutional avenues are available, resorting to violence, anarchy or unconstitutional methods cannot be justified,” he said, describing such methods as a “grammar of anarchy” that must be abandoned.
लखनऊ के चौक क्षेत्र में ‘फ्रेगरेंस पार्क’ के लोकार्पण और लाला लाजपत राय एवं शहीद भगत सिंह की प्रतिमाओं के अनावरण समारोह में संबोधन।https://t.co/5sYBXBtZGw— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 29, 2026
Among others, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, Prof Raj Kumar Mittal and faculty & staff of the university were present on the occasion.
The defence minister emphasised that universities should focus on shaping young minds inspired by the ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.
“True education develops the ability to think and understand, while honing practical and problem-solving skills. However, its most crucial role is to teach individuals to use their knowledge for the benefit of society, while instilling values and sensitivity,” he said, highlighting the importance of holistic education.
Singh recalled Dr Ambedkar’s teaching about character and humility, underlining that knowledge and achievements must be rooted in moral values and ethical conduct.
Citing the vision of Swami Vivekananda, the union minister asked the youth to strive for personal success and nation-building to transform the society by becoming job creators, problem-solvers and catalysts of positive change.
“Students should remain committed to continuous learning and adaptability. Those willing to continuously learn and acquire new skills will be best equipped to progress in a rapidly evolving world,” he said.
आज लखनऊ में बाबासाहेब भीमराव अंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में सम्मिलित होकर विद्यार्थियों को संबोधित किया।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 29, 2026
शिक्षा का उद्देश्य विद्यार्थियों को ज्ञान और कौशल प्रदान करके आत्मनिर्भर बनाने का तो होता ही है, साथ ही संवेदनशील और जिम्मेदार नागरिक तैयार करना भी होता है।… pic.twitter.com/qLG6guWS9g
He called upon the students to work as part of ‘Team India’, contributing towards the shared goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
“Success is often achieved not in favourable circumstances but in the face of adversity, stressing that determination, resilience and hard work can transform challenges into opportunities,” Singh said.
Hailing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said the central government had turned challenges into opportunities by promoting an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, strengthening semiconductor manufacturing, digital public infrastructure, start-ups and the manufacturing sector. “Students should not fear uncertainty, but focus on solutions, work with dedication and continuously strive for self-improvement, which is key to success,” he said.
Singh also highlighted India’s growing achievements in the space sector, saying the country progressed from launching missions with limited resources to undertaking advanced programmes, including human spaceflight and an Indian space station.
On the significant progress made in the education, research and innovation ecosystem over the past 12 years, he said expenditure on research and development has doubled, the National Education Policy has been introduced after 34 years, and Indian youth are excelling in international Olympiads, launching start-ups, building unicorns and developing advanced technologies.
“India is increasingly becoming a global innovation powerhouse as it has risen in the Global Innovation Index and emerged as the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem. The government will continue to create an ecosystem where the youth can explore, innovate, experiment, create and develop solutions for a better society,” he said.
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