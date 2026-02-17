ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Quality Study Is The Real Key To Success’, Says JEE Main 2026 Delhi Topper Shreyas Mishra

New Delhi: Shreyas Mishra, a Class XII student studying at a school in Delhi’s Rohini and a resident of Greater Noida West, has secured a perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, emerging as the Delhi topper.

According to results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 12 students scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, with Shreyas leading among candidates from Delhi. Not just this, he has also secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, making him the top-ranked in the country.

He has set an example of hard work, discipline and self-belief. His achievement has brought immense pride to his family, school and the entire region.

Focused Study Key to Success

Shreyas is a Class XII student at Hansraj Model School in Rohini, Delhi. Shreyas said he never studied for long hours mechanically, but whatever he studied, he did so with full concentration and clarity. According to him, “quality study” is the real key to success.

Shreyas, who stays in a hostel, said it provides him with a disciplined and focused environment for his studies. By avoiding social media, he was able to devote his full attention to academics, a habit he credits with helping him reach this milestone.

Strong Family Support

Shreyas’ father is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science Department at Amity University, Noida, and also works in cybersecurity. He said Shreyas never had to be pushed to study and had always been serious and self-motivated since childhood.