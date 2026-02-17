‘Quality Study Is The Real Key To Success’, Says JEE Main 2026 Delhi Topper Shreyas Mishra
Greater Noida West resident Shreyas Mishra achieved 100 percentile and AIR 1 in JEE Main 2026, topping Delhi with disciplined preparation.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Shreyas Mishra, a Class XII student studying at a school in Delhi’s Rohini and a resident of Greater Noida West, has secured a perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, emerging as the Delhi topper.
According to results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 12 students scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, with Shreyas leading among candidates from Delhi. Not just this, he has also secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, making him the top-ranked in the country.
He has set an example of hard work, discipline and self-belief. His achievement has brought immense pride to his family, school and the entire region.
Focused Study Key to Success
Shreyas is a Class XII student at Hansraj Model School in Rohini, Delhi. Shreyas said he never studied for long hours mechanically, but whatever he studied, he did so with full concentration and clarity. According to him, “quality study” is the real key to success.
Shreyas, who stays in a hostel, said it provides him with a disciplined and focused environment for his studies. By avoiding social media, he was able to devote his full attention to academics, a habit he credits with helping him reach this milestone.
Strong Family Support
Shreyas’ father is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science Department at Amity University, Noida, and also works in cybersecurity. He said Shreyas never had to be pushed to study and had always been serious and self-motivated since childhood.
“We are proud of our son. By becoming the Delhi state topper, he has brought glory not only to our family but to the entire region,” the family said.
Next Target: JEE Advanced
Shreyas is currently appearing for his Class XII board examinations. His Physical Education exam is scheduled for tomorrow, February 18. Alongside this, his next goal is JEE Main Session 2 and JEE Advanced.
He said he practised daily and gave equal time to every subject. Whenever he felt weak in any topic, he worked on it with extra focus to strengthen his understanding.
His achievement highlights how consistent practice, the right guidance, and disciplined habits, including avoiding distractions like social media, can help turn big dreams into reality.
12 Students Who Scored 100 Percentile
Over 13.04 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Among the 12 candidates who secured a 100 NTA score, three are from Rajasthan, two from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana.
The students who secured 100 percentile include: Shreyas Mishra (Delhi), Narendra Babu Giri Mahita (Andhra Pradesh), Shubham Kumar (Bihar), Kabir Chhillar, Arnav Gautam and Chiranjib Khar (Rajasthan), Bhavesh Patra (Odisha), Anay Jain (Haryana), Pasala Mohit (Andhra Pradesh), Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra), Nimay Purohit (Gujarat), and Vivaan Sharad Maheshwari (Telangana).
