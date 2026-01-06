ETV Bharat / bharat

Quality Healthcare In Naxal Affected Sukma: Three Health Centres Awarded NQAS Certification

Sukma: The development of healthcare services in Sukma district - a Naxal hotspot in ​​Bastar district of Chhattisgarh has begun to gain momentum and national recognition. Three health centres in Sukma district have been honoured by the Government of India.

These include the Buddi Primary Health Centre, Ayushman Arogya Mandir Gagpalli, and Ayushman Arogya Mandir Kristaram. These three health centres have been awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certificate by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

This push in healthcare sends a message that the Naxal-affected areas are now connecting with the mainstream of development.

Significantly, these three health centres have set benchmarks in service, patient rights, infection control, and clinical care. In addition, all three health centres have performed well in support services and hospital management.

All three hospitals scored more than 70 percent on the 8 stringent NQAS standards. This is how these three hospitals in the Naxal-affected area achieved this feat.