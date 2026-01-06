Quality Healthcare In Naxal Affected Sukma: Three Health Centres Awarded NQAS Certification
The three health centres have set benchmarks in service, patient rights, infection control and clinical care.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Sukma: The development of healthcare services in Sukma district - a Naxal hotspot in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh has begun to gain momentum and national recognition. Three health centres in Sukma district have been honoured by the Government of India.
These include the Buddi Primary Health Centre, Ayushman Arogya Mandir Gagpalli, and Ayushman Arogya Mandir Kristaram. These three health centres have been awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certificate by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
This push in healthcare sends a message that the Naxal-affected areas are now connecting with the mainstream of development.
Significantly, these three health centres have set benchmarks in service, patient rights, infection control, and clinical care. In addition, all three health centres have performed well in support services and hospital management.
All three hospitals scored more than 70 percent on the 8 stringent NQAS standards. This is how these three hospitals in the Naxal-affected area achieved this feat.
Healthcare services were continuously monitored in remote areas like Sukma, with regular inspections being conducted. Medicines, diagnostic facilities, and health devices have also been noted to be in regular supply.
Cleanliness, handwashing facilities, biomedical waste management and safe delivery protocols were implemented in the hospitals. Patients were treated with respect. This is how this success was achieved.
The special action plan formulated under the Niyad Nellanar Scheme played a crucial role in bringing these health centres up to the NQAS level. The district administration meticulously worked on every aspect, from strengthening the health infrastructure.
“The fact that health centres in Naxal-affected areas have received national recognition demonstrates the administration's complete commitment to development. Education and health pave the way for lasting peace and development. This certificate is a concrete step in that direction,” said Amit Kumar, Collector, Sukma.
NQAS (National Quality Assurance Standards) is a standard for quality improvement in public health facilities. After receiving this certificate, these centres receive financial assistance from the central government. This fundin will be used for the development of the hospitals.