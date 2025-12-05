ETV Bharat / bharat

Quality Crisis In Higher Education Needs Urgent Fix, Says BJP MP In Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings underway during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday ( ANI )

New Delhi: BJP leader Ryaga Krishnaiah on Friday raised concerns about the deteriorating quality of India's higher education system, warning that graduates are increasingly finding themselves unemployable.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Krishnaiah highlighted the mismatch between demand and supply in the job market, noting that even highly educated graduates face widespread unemployment due to their inability to meet industry standards.

"Education is the key to progress, especially higher education, which provides cutting-edge and scheduled benefits. But the quality of higher education is declining and is a matter of concern for stakeholders as well as for the whole nation," Krishnaiah said, highlighting the widening gap between academic qualifications and job market requirements.

He stressed that despite India having one of the world's largest education systems, quantity has expanded at the expense of quality.