ETV Bharat / bharat

Qualified Candidate Can’t Be Permanently Denied Appointment If FIR Has Been Filed Against Him: Himachal HC

The court quashed the state government's orders, dated June 23, 2018, and March 18, 2019, in this matter. ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has clarified that a qualified candidate cannot be permanently denied appointment merely because an FIR has been registered against him.

A bench led by Justice Jialal Bhardwaj delivered this verdict in a case related to the recruitment of police constables (drivers). The court ruled in favour of the petitioner, Amit Jaryal, by allowing his petition.

The HC directed the state government to appoint the petitioner to the post of police constable, effective from the same date that other selected candidates from his batch received their appointments.

The court ordered that the petitioner be granted seniority and other service benefits, although he would not receive salary for the period during which he did not serve. The court noted that if the appointment is not granted within three months, the state government would be liable to pay the salary from that date onwards.

The court quashed the state government's orders, dated June 23, 2018, and March 18, 2019, in this matter. These orders had cancelled the petitioner's appointment.