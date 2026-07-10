Qualified Candidate Can’t Be Permanently Denied Appointment If FIR Has Been Filed Against Him: Himachal HC
HC directs the state to appoint the petitioner to the police constable's post, effective from the same date that other selected candidates received their appointments.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has clarified that a qualified candidate cannot be permanently denied appointment merely because an FIR has been registered against him.
A bench led by Justice Jialal Bhardwaj delivered this verdict in a case related to the recruitment of police constables (drivers). The court ruled in favour of the petitioner, Amit Jaryal, by allowing his petition.
The HC directed the state government to appoint the petitioner to the post of police constable, effective from the same date that other selected candidates from his batch received their appointments.
The court ordered that the petitioner be granted seniority and other service benefits, although he would not receive salary for the period during which he did not serve. The court noted that if the appointment is not granted within three months, the state government would be liable to pay the salary from that date onwards.
The court quashed the state government's orders, dated June 23, 2018, and March 18, 2019, in this matter. These orders had cancelled the petitioner's appointment.
The HC observed that according to Rule 15.2 of the recruitment process, if an investigation or trial is pending against a candidate, their appointment can only be deferred until the completion of the investigation or trial; it cannot be permanently denied.
The court also noted that the state government itself had attempted to withdraw the FIR, indicating that the government acknowledged the possibility of an injustice occurring in the case. In such a scenario, refusing the appointment is arbitrary and violates Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.
The case pertains to the 2017 recruitment of police constables (drivers). Jaryal had been selected after passing the written and physical examinations. However, during the character verification process, it came to light that a case regarding election-related enmity had been registered against him at the Chuwari police station.
Citing recruitment rules, the police department withheld his appointment due to the FIR registered against him. Subsequently, in March 2019, his claim was rejected. The petitioner challenged this decision first before the Administrative Tribunal and later approached the High Court. During the hearing, it was also placed on record that the trial court had acquitted him in the said criminal case in 2023, following which the High Court delivered a final verdict in his favour.
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